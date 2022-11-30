Maui News

Leading edge of Mauna Loa lava flow crosses Old Kona Highway

November 30, 2022, 5:31 AM HST
* Updated November 30, 5:32 AM
At approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, the leading edge of the Mauna Loa lava flow crossed Old Kona Highway, a dirt road that crosses the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve. These images show the leading edge of the eruption.

VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

HDOT monitoring Daniel K Inouye Highway in case of Emergency closure

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is monitoring and assessing threats to Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Highway 200/Saddle Road) near the eruption of Mauna Loa.

The highway remains open, but HDOT is monitoring the situation and has plans for messaging in the area and equipment if it becomes necessary to close the heavily used roadway and divert traffic.

Department officials are coordinating with county, state, and federal partners in the Emergency Operation Center on Hawaiʻi Island.

The latest eruption started late Sunday night. A preliminary plan for the possibility of closing the highway can be found here. And the latest from the United States Geological Survey can be found here.

Fissure 3 is the longest and largest flow to date

Update: 4:23 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues, with several fissures and lava flows active. 

“Several lava flows are traveling in a northeast direction. The longest and largest lava flow is issuing from Fissure 3. This lava flow crossed the Mauna Loa Weather Observatory Road at approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, and the flow front was located approximately 4.5 miles from Saddle Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon,” according to the HVO.

On Tuesday afternoon, fountains at Fissure 3 were consistently 131-164 feet tall and fountains at Fissure 4, which formed at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, were 16-33 feet tall, the HVO reports. 

There is no active lava within Moku’āweoweo caldera, and there is no lava erupting from the Southwest Rift Zone.

“We do not expect any eruptive activity outside the Northeast Rift Zone. No property is at risk currently. There is a visible gas plume from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows, with the plume primarily being blown to the North,” according to the HVO. 

The HVO reports that Sulfur dioxide emission rates of approximately 250,000 tonnes per day were measured on Nov. 28, 2022.

