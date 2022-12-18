Maui News

Inclement weather forces closure of Maui County pools and municipal golf course

December 18, 2022, 1:57 PM HST
* Updated December 18, 1:58 PM
Waiehu Golf course sign. Photo by Wendy Osher.

*Sunday forecast updates are posted HERE.

The County of Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that due to heavy rains and flooding, the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course is closed and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. 

If weather conditions permit, the course may reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Storm-generated lightning has also closed all Maui County pools. Staff will  monitor conditions and follow public safety protocols.

