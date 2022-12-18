Waiehu Golf course sign. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that due to heavy rains and flooding, the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course is closed and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

If weather conditions permit, the course may reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Storm-generated lightning has also closed all Maui County pools. Staff will monitor conditions and follow public safety protocols.