Seabury Hall to host "Common Ground Dance Festival IV"

December 19, 2022, 6:16 AM HST
Seabury Hall to Host “Common Ground Dance Festival”

In its first showing since 2018, Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will host its Common Ground Dance Festival IV, Jan. 13-14 at 7 p.m. with performances by Maui’s most prominent dance-makers, dance-educators and young performers.

Now in its fourth rendition, Common Ground continues to reach out to bring arts organizations together, building bridges that unite performers in a common goal of creating safe and inspirational spaces for the youth of Maui to learn, thrive, and express themselves.

The two-day festival will feature performances by past favorites and two new groups, PiroKlastiks Crew/MAPA and Momentum Dance Maui. Previous participants who will be returning to the stage include Alexander Academy of Performing Arts, Zenshin Daiko with Seabury Hall’s Dance and Hula Programs.

Seabury Hall to Host "Common Ground Dance Festival"
Tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for kupuna, and $7 for students. Keiki 4 years old and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at: SeaburyHall.org/arts

“We are excited to not only give different performing groups on Maui a platform but also to provide young performers with the opportunity to meet and dance with peers from around the island,” said David Ward, Dance Director. “It has always been a dream of mine to bring different groups together to share our art, create strong relationships, and build respect for the contribution that we all make to arts education.”

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao. Established in 1964, Seabury Hall focuses on providing exceptional educational opportunities to students across Maui. It was designated as Maui’s first Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education and is a Malone Family Foundation School.

