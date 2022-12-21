For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 22-28, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be entertaining Christmas Day at Tante’s Island Cuisine at the Seaside Hotel. To his right is Tante Urban and to his right is one of his students, Noweo Kekauoha-Schultz.

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaahumanu Ave. at Seaside Hotel Sunday, Dec. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Earlier this month, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists. Here’s an interview with Kahumoku about growing up on the Big Island and moving to Maui.

Willie Nelson and his sons perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday.

Willie Nelson and sons perform Friday

Tickets are on sale for Willie Nelson’s Maui holiday concert, happening Friday, Dec. 23, at 6:15 p.m. The concert includes his sons Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and “Particle Kid” – Micah Nelson. In recent years, Willie Nelson has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985 and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Howie Mandel

Howie On Maui performs Dec. 28

Comedian and well-known America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel lights up the stage with a holiday performance at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Besides being a judge for NBC television’s America’s Got Talent, Mandel performs as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year in the United States and Canada. He’s also served as executive producer of CNBC’s Deal or No Deal and National Geographic television’s Animals Doing Things and creator of the popular animated children’s TV series Bobby’s World. Mandel also has written a frank and funny memoir, “Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me.”

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Hawaiʻi Crafts Show ends Friday

The annual “Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022” show ends Friday, Dec. 23, at the Schaefer International Gallery.

The show includes 114 works in a juried exhibit of 92 artists. The annual exhibition, which started in 1967, has displayed innovation and expertise through works in ceramics, wood, textile, glass, metal, mixed media and more, with numerous awards bestowed to artists. Participating artists are from Hawaiʻi, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Oʻahu. The exhibition is in partnership with the Hawai’i Craftsmen Organization and supported in part by the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for selected Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Empanada Lady’s grand opening reveal

The Empanada Lady Restaurant and Lounge is presenting a “A Taste of the Empanada Lady” as a grand opening reveal on Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be music by vocalist Tanama Colibri and Sheryl Renee along Paul Banuan on saxophone, David Graber on bass, James Somera on drums, and George Tavy on keyboards.

The restaurant at 2119 W. Vineyard Street has an expanded dining area and new pupu dishes but is continuing to offer classic dishes such as empanadas, slow roast pork, and guandule rice. For tickets to the grand opening and more information, visit https://app.tickettailor.com/events/tickets-issued/1823073.

Grand reopening attendees will also enjoy the fine art of Frank B. Shaner on display and for sale at a live auction during this event. Known for his many years as a performer, comic, host, and radio personality, Shaner has attained as much notoriety for his original works in oil, acrylic, wax and still photography. His paintings and photographs have been collected by fellow artists and celebrities in Hawaiʻi and around the work. To see his work, visit https://www.frankbshanerart.com.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum including a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Hale Hōʻikeʻike featuring exhibits is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Thursday, free jazz show

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Kanekoa at ProArts, Friday

The ʻukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs at the ProArts Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The entertainment also includes Kathy “Tita” Collins performing “Twas Da Nighte Befo’ Christmas.” Doors open at 7 p.m.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Dec. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Dec. 24, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Dec. 23, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m.. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Dec. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Dec. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brews Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays. The next couple are on Dec. 22 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes & The House Shakers, Thursday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Dec. 22, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes sings classic rock and blues with some members of Mic Fleetwood’s blues band. Paul West entertains during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

The House Shakers

The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Friday, Dec. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti . For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23 and 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Roman Czerwinski, master impressionist from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Natalie Robles

Robles at Fleetwood’s on Christmas Eve

Natalie Robles entertains at Fleetwood’s on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Robles sings soulful acoustic music with an eclectic blend of covers from Janis Joplin to Adele. At the same time, the House Shakers perform on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Jason Arciilla, Christmas Day

Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla performs R&B, reggae, and island-influenced rock called “Reggae Blues.” He’s released 3 EPs and 3 singles since 2015. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Aloha Ua Maji, Thursday

Singer-ʻukulele play Aloha Ua Maui performs at The Mauka Courtyard at the Wharf Cinema Center Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. He sings a variety of popular Hawaiʻi songs.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Dec. 22, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Anthony Pfluke at Fleetwood’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain Saturday, Dec. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fleetwood’s. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Benny Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Rumba, Thursday

DJ Shanti Cat provides instruction on the rumba at Down The Hatch Thursday, Dec. 22, before the Latin dance party begins with bachata, salsa, reggaeton and samba. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 23 and 24, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Tuesdays and Fridays, Dec. 23, 27, and 30. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Lahaina Cannery holiday, Saturday

Lahaina Cannery presents holiday entertainment Saturday, Dec. 24. Santa will be at the Cannery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maui Zack Music performs at 11 a.m., the Hall Hula O Keola Ali’i O Ke Kai at noon, followed by Maui Music Mission at 1 p.m. For full list of holiday entertainment, visit the Lahaina Cannery Mall Holiday Cheer page online.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Dec. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Brian Santana, Monday

Brian Santana performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Dec. 26, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics. On a separate stage at the same time, The House Shakers perform. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick, Wilson Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Dec. 26, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. He and Big Pati have come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Joel Katz at Māla

Steel guitarist-singer Joel Katz performs at Māla’s Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Free hula lessons

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 2:30 t0 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Rose O’Leary, Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs light-hearted, upbeat music featuring covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Queen, and Norah Jones at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Dec. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24 and 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec 27 and 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

George Kahumoku & ‘Ohana, Wednesday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com Here’s an interview with George about receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Dec. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Winter Wonderland Party, Friday

DJ Kamikaze presents Winter Wonderland White Party at da Playground Maui Friday, Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Former SNL cast member Chris Redd makes a stop on Maui and does a gig at da Playground Maui Friday, Dec. 30.





Comedian Chris Redd, Dec. 30

Comedian Chris Redd will be performing at da Playground Maui Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. . Redd, formerly with Saturday Night Live, has a comedy special running on HBO Max and was a cast member of the Netflix show Disjointed with Cathy Bates.

For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Teri Garrison

Teri Garrison at Stopwatch Thursday

Guitarist and rock singer Teri Garrison performs Christmas carols with very special guests at the Stopwatch Sports Bar & Grill in Makawao Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-1380 or go to stopwatchbardandgrill.com

Live sunset music at The Point Café

ʻUkulele master C.J. Boom Helekahi with hula by Anela Kanamu entertains Monday, Dec. 25, and violinist Andrea Walls performs Tuesday, Dec. 26. Guitarist Randall Respond performs Wednesday, Dec. 27. The free performances, all starting at around 4-4:30 p.m., are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Classes at Hui No’eau

Beginning sculpture, pencil drawing, and mixed media drawing are among the classes offered at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center starting January. Classes also include landscape painting, beginning jewelry, and bookbinding and journaling. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Mondokane performs Friday

Hawaiʻi recording artist Mondokane performs at Dollies North Shore Pizza Friday, Dec. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. He plays contemporary songs and popular Hawaii music. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070, or go to its website dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall

Rio Ritmo entertains at Latin Nights at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Avenue Friday, Dec. 23, from 8 to 11 p.m. The music features salsa, bachata, and Latin pop. There is a cover charge. For more information, go to mauiheritagehall.org or call Nat, 808-572-1388.

Christmas music, Saturday

Starlight Entertainment presents a Christmas program, including carols, at Dollies North Shore Saturday, Dec. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070, or go to its website dolliespizzanorthshore.com

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Napua Greig. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Greig and hula hālau Friday

Award-winning Napua Greig’s hula hālau performs at The Shops At Wailea Friday, Dec. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Greig, who has received “Best Vocalist of The Year” by Nā Hōkū Hanahano, has original compositions as well as hula standards. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Santa photo with Food Bank donation

Take a photograph with Santa at The Shops At Wailea Thursday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., in exchange for donating a can or package of nonperishable food to contribute to the Maui Food Bank. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Dayan Kai, former musical director of the Elvis Presley tribute musical “Burnin’ Love,” joins Tempa Singer and the Naor Project to perform at Mulligans On The Blue.

Mulligans live music weekend

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and Dayan Kai perform soul folk originals and eclectic covers at Mulligans On The Blue in Wailea Friday, Dec. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information including tickets Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Dec. 22, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Monday

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea Monday, Dec. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Learn how to sing, strum and play this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com.

Ron Kuala’au, Wednesday

Hawaiʻi entertainer Ron Kuala’au performs as the featured guest at The Shops At Wailea at Wailea Wednesdays, Dec. 28, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Kuala’au, once a part of the duo Hapa, plays popular Hawaiʻi songs and slack key guitar.

