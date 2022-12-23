Listen to this Article 1 minute

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen.

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen’s public inauguration ceremony will be held Jan. 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. in the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

The inauguration will feature an Inaugural Address by Mayor-elect Bissen following the ceremonial oath administered by Retired Chief Judge Joseph Cardoza.

Akakū Community Media will offer a live broadcast of the inauguration.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 4 p.m. with prelude music set to start at 4:15 p.m.