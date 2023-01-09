The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, continues with all recent eruptive activity confined to the crater, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
The HVO reports that eruptive activity in the eastern half of the crater now has one dominant fountain, and the active area has shrunk slightly over the past 24 hours. A live-stream video of the lava lake is available at: https://www.youtube.com/usgs/live.
HVO scientists say summit tiltmeters recorded inflation over the past 24 hours and volcanic tremor remains above background levels.
The HVO reports that significant hazards also remain around Kīlauea caldera ”from Halemaʻumaʻu crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public. This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of the rim surrounding Halemaʻumaʻu crater, an area that has been closed to the public since early 2008. ”
Kīlauea volcano began erupting on Jan. 5, 2023 following a brief period of increased seismic activity. The new activity comes following an eruption pause in early December.