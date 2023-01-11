Kahului Airport. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Air travelers are advised to contact their airlines before arriving at airports across the state today. This following a temporary outage of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Notice to Air Missions system, which provides safety information to flight crews. The outage reportedly impacted flights at airports across the nation.

“For us I think we were pretty lucky because most of our flights were gone already,” Maui District Airports Manager Marvin Moniz told Maui Now during a phone interview Wednesday morning. “We did have a few American flights that were delayed… For the most part I think we kind of lucked out because the time it happened… most of our flights had already left.”

According to Moniz, the three American Airlines departures from Kahului Airport that were impacted included one flight each to Los Angeles (LAX), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Phoenix (PHX). Those flights are rescheduled to depart early this afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Moniz said that while only a few outgoing flights were delayed from OGG, he does anticipate some delays as delayed arrivals form other airports will in turn impact departing flights on respective airlines.

“Calling the airlines would be the best bet to get updated times,” said Moniz. That’s the same advice being issued by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority for travelers with flights scheduled to depart form any of Hawaiʻi’s airpots today.

The FAA reports that departures across the US resumed shortly before 9 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.