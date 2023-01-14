Patrick McCall (left) to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation; Shane Dudoit as deputy director (right). PC: County of Maui

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Patrick McCall to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the County’s largest department with over 400 employees.

Patrick McCall, a former middle schools athletics coordinator for Kamehameha Schools Maui and athletic director and dean of students for St. Anthony Junior & Senior High School also served as vice principal of King Kekaulike High School. He has been a fourth-grade teacher at Kula Elementary School since 2017 where he co-founded the after-school agriculture program at Kēōkea and teaches Hawaiian culture and history as part of the curriculum. From 1998-2001, McCall was the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association’s statewide coordinator for cross country and co-coordinator for track and field. McCall earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from Gonzaga University and a Master of Education from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Shane Dudoit, who retired from the Maui Fire Department in 2016 after 25 years as a firefighter, has been appointed as the department’s deputy director. He has an extensive history of coaching high school sports including teams at Molokaʻi High, Baldwin High, St. Anthony Junior and Senior High School, Lahainaluna and Kamehameha Maui. Dudoit has been an associate scout for the major league baseball team Texas Rangers since 2019. He is a graduate of Molokaʻi High School and attended the University of Hawaiʻi.

“Generations of our families make use of our facilities, parks, programs and services – making the work of the department central to the lives of many from keiki to kupuna on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi,” said Mayor Bissen. “With the combined program experiences of Pat and Shane and their abilities to lead teams, I’m looking forward to the positive things they will do to serve our growing community and meet the recreational needs of many.”

Mālama Minn, whose appointee announcement as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation was made earlier, will not be joining the administration.