Hoʻokipa, Baldwin and Kūʻau Bay beach parks remain closed due to high surf and flooding

January 23, 2023, 9:40 AM HST
Hoʻokipa (Jan. 22, 2023) VC: Jaime Santiago via Leah Santiago

Ho’okipa Beach Park, Baldwin Beach Park and Kūʻau Bay Beach Park will remain closed Monday due to high surf and flooding conditions.

The County of Maui closed the North Shore beach parks for public safety on Sunday when surf breached the wall at Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning that was continuing until 6 p.m. Monday for north facing shores of Maui and north and west facing shores of Molokaʻi. The Weather Service forecast possible waves of 25 to 55 feet.

The public is warned to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.

