West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 63 to 70. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs around 82. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 69. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Windy and showers. Lows around 65 near the shore to 46 to 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Sunday: Windy and showers. Highs 70 to 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Windy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 64. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Windy and showers. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Sunday: Windy and showers. Highs around 55 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Windy and showers. Lows around 65 near the shore to 46 to 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Sunday: Windy and showers. Highs 70 to 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 61. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

Sunday: Windy. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Windy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 63 to 82. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 55 to 69. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 63 to 81. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trade winds will weaken slightly but will nonetheless remain strong and gusty through the weekend before weakening slightly early next week. A wetter trade wind pattern will develop over the eastern end of the state this weekend and potentially spread to the remaining islands early next week.

Discussion

Observational trends during the last several hours and the latest guidance offer strong support for allowing the wind advisory to expire on schedule for Oahu and Kauai. Trades will nonetheless remain strong and gusty through the weekend, but the potential for higher end gusts statewide is decreasing as the inversion weakens and winds in the 2-5kft layer rapidly diminish. The advisory has been extended through this evening for Maui County and the Big Island where local accelerations in the typical windier zones should be enough in the presence of strong background winds to generate sustained winds up to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Locally strong trades will continue through the weekend, tending to gradually weaken as a mid-level low positioned to the southeast lifts northward and becomes established over the islands. Subsequent weakening of the inversion and modest pressure falls will take the edge off of the trades by Sunday into early next week. A typical trade wind shower pattern will manifest through this time as showers focus mainly over windward and mauka zones.

Global models maintain a firm consensus that a split flow pattern will continue well into next week. Mid-level ridging over northeast Pacific will persist in maintenance of a trade wind pattern across the islands. At the same time, the closed low over the islands will receive a steady influx of cyclonic reinforcement and cooler air aloft by the southern branch of the jet as it wraps around the southern periphery of the low. The inversion will gradually weaken as stability wanes and moisture deepens, especially over the eastern end of the state. A wetter pattern will evolve over Windward Big Island and portions of of Maui County as showers increase in coverage. A few locally heavy showers will be possible, but support for prolonged periods of intense rain rates appears quite limited at this time. The notable exception will be within any thunderstorms that develop, most likely over the leeward slopes of the Big Island. Isolated thunderstorms are expected by Sunday afternoon and may remain a possibility into the middle of next week. As the upper low shifts westward early next week wetter trade wind weather will spread to the remaining islands.

Aviation

A strong high pressure system north to northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds across the region today. Strong winds will slowly weaken into the breezy range by Sunday. An unstable upper level low will keep periods of showers in the forecast through the weekend with the highest shower coverage expected over windward and mountain slopes during the overnight to early morning hours. Mostly VFR conditions are forecast for most airfields with brief periods of MVFR conditions in showers for airfields along north and east slopes of all islands.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for sustained surface winds of 30 kt or greater. AIRMET Tango also remains in effect for low level moderate to isolated severe turbulence over and downwind of all island mountains. There have been several PIREP's overnight that verified the moderate to severe low level turbulence near southern Maui. This AIRMET for low level turbulence will likely continue through this evening, while the strong surface wind AIRMET will drop later today as the wind speeds weaken.

Marine

Very strong easterly trades will continue through the weekend, with Gale force winds expected in the windier channels through 6 pm this evening. Elsewhere, Small Craft Advisories will remain in place due to a combination of winds and elevated seas. The trades will ease a bit Sunday through early next week, however, Small Craft Advisories will likely be needed for most marine zones through the middle of next week due to winds/seas or a combination of the two.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very rough through the weekend, with only slight improvement expected early next week as the trade winds ease a bit over and upstream of the islands. Dangerous, warning-level surf is expected to continue along east facing shores today. Large breaking waves, especially along the rockier coastlines, should be expected. Additional hazards such as beach erosion, powerful rip/alongshore currents, and occasional overwash onto vulnerable roadways can be expected as well. Surf along east facing shores should lower a bit tonight through the middle of next week, but will likely remain at or near advisory levels during this time.

The current north swell will subside through the weekend. A long period northwest swell will build Sunday and peak Sunday night into Monday near or just below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. This swell will decline Monday night and Tuesday, with a new long period northwest swell building Wednesday and peaking below advisory levels Wednesday night into Thursday, then gradually lowering Thursday night into next weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maui County and portions of the Big Island.

High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala, Big Island East, Big Island North.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Gale Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

