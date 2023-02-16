Daughtry ’21. PC: MauiArts.org

Rock band, Daughtry performs on Maui at the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, Apr 21, 2023. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 10 a.m.

“Daughtry, one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe,” according to an event announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year.

Subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), Baptized (2013) and Cage To Rattle (2018) were all certified Gold and placed in the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.

In 2020, Daughtry released their single, World On Fire, which marked their return to their rock roots and the top of the rock charts in the US. The band’s most recent album is Dearly Beloved, their sixth studio album. And their newly released single is Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket information:

Tickets go on sale to MACC members Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., and to the general public, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, and $89.50 (plus applicable fees).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All ticket sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for ticketing inquiries via email and phone (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VIP packages are also available and include the following options:

* VIP 1 – $364.50 (plus applicable fees) Includes:

One (1) Premium Ticket

Meet & Greet and Step & Repeat Photo with The Band (VIP 1 Only)

One (1) Collectible Tour Lithograph

One (1) Official Daughtry Tour T-Shirt (selected by you at the merch table)

One (1) Daughtry Branded Luggage Tag

One (1) Specially Designed Daughtry Cinch Bag

One (1) Exclusive Daughtry VIP Patch

One (1) Official VIP Laminate

* VIP 2 – $164.50 (plus applicable fees) Includes: