Michael Castillo, PGA, Head Golf Professional at Kapalua Plantation Course.

Michael Castillo, PGA, Head Golf Professional at Kapalua Plantation Course was recently invited to play in the Champions Tour Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences under a sponsor exemption in their two-day Pro-Am.

The event will be held on Feb. 26 – March 5, 2023, at the Catalina Course of the Omni Tucson National Resort.

After winning the 2022 Aloha Section PGA Championship trophy at Poʻipū Bay Course on Kauaʻi, Michael qualified for the SONY Open in Hawaiʻi Jan. 12-15 at Waiʻalae Country Club where he played against a full field of PGA TOUR professionals as well as qualifying for the prestigious PGA Professional National Championship in April 2023 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in New Mexico.

The team at Exact Sciences learned about Michael during his participation in the SONY Open and learned of his Cancer battle and selected him to be one of their exemptions. Each of the 80 professionals will have a cancer survivor that Exact Sciences has selected for the player to carry a ribbon in their honor and other great opportunities to celebrate their achievements. The 2023 Cologuard Classic will be broadcast LIVE on The Golf Channel. March 3, 2023 (round 1) tape-delay coverage from 5-7 p.m. (MT).

Michael has been a golf professional for over 30 years working at several renowned courses throughout the state including Mauna Kea, Poʻipū Bay Golf Club, Princeville Golf Club and on the mainland at Big Canyon Country Club, Newport Beach, CA, and Plantation Golf Club in La Quinta.

For more information about the event, visit https://cologuardclassic.com/