Updates: Honoapiʻilani closed at Olowalu due to brush fire
UPDATE: The highway is now OPEN.
ROAD CLOSURE: (March 1, 2023, 5:15 p.m.) The Olowalu area of Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed due to a brush fire. Maui police say the highway is closed until further notice.
