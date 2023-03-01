Maui News

Updates: Honoapiʻilani closed at Olowalu due to brush fire

March 1, 2023, 5:35 PM HST
* Updated March 1, 7:04 PM
UPDATE: The highway is now OPEN.

ROAD CLOSURE: (March 1, 2023, 5:15 p.m.) The Olowalu area of Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed due to a brush fire. Maui police say the highway is closed until further notice.

Comments

