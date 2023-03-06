Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 06, 2023

March 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 2 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Frequent showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:46 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:08 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:51 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small northwest swell is expected to arrive later today, and peak on Tuesday. A much larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive late Tuesday night, and peak from Wednesday night into Thursday. This will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores, including the leeward Big Island, for an extended period of time. This extra-large northwest swell is forecast to gradually lower, and veer more northerly from Thursday through next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will continue to lower today, with minimal trade wind swell expected this week. Rough and choppy surf may increase along some south facing shorelines with a westerly exposure through Tuesday night due to the strengthening southwest to west winds associated with the second front. Otherwise, no significant long-period swell energy is expected along south facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. 




