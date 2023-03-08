PC: courtesy 3.8.23

Two boats broke loose from moorings overnight on Maui, due to strong winds, officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is advising mariners to take steps to ensure their vessels are secure especially during the windy conditions happening across the state.

DOBOR was notified of a 45-foot vessel grounded about 50 yards from the break wall outside Lahaina Harbor. The owner has insurance and is expecting to begin salvage tomorrow.

A 30-foot sailing vessel is also 30 yards off the breakwater from 1403 Front Street in Lahaina.

Winds are particularly strong on Maui today. There are unconfirmed reports of additional groundings elsewhere around the island, according to DLNR.

The recent groundings today come following a widely reported yacht grounding and salvage effort off of Honolua Bay in recent weeks, in which the vessel Nakoa was scuttled in 800 feet of water after being freed from the rocky shoreline. The removal of fuel and salvage effort took nearly two weeks from the initial date of grounding on February 20.