Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf will prevail for all shores each day this week with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE less than 5mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com