Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:29 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will prevail for all shores each day this week with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE less than 5mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.