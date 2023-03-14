Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2023

March 14, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:22 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:29 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 02:11 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will prevail for all shores each day this week with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
