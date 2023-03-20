Mālama Maui Nui announces the 2023 Art of Trash and Trashion Show hosted by Maui Mall Village on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The event features live music from Sargenti’s Junkyard Gods and the Haleakalā Waldorf School Percussion Ensemble.

The public is invited to witness the transformation as artists and creators display their ready to wear Trashion on a live runway followed by a sneak peek gallery viewing. The Art of Trash gallery will officially open daily from April 9-29. Visit MMNui.org for gallery hours.

The Art of Trash gallery will be located behind T.J. Maxx next to the new Hawaiʻi Hunters and UPS stores.

The Art of Trash and Trashion Show is an annual community event. Entry is open to Maui Nui residents of all ages.

Registration and submission for the next Art of Trash will be open from October through February.

View last year’s show and check out the new Art of Trash store at MalamaMauiNui.org/ArtOfTrash