Magnitude 4.1 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island preceded by two 3+ quakes

March 26, 2023, 8:11 PM HST
4.1 earthquake occurred on Kamaʻehuakanaloa (Lō‘ihi) volcano. (3.26.23) PC: USGS/HVO

There is no tsunami expected following a 4.1 magnitude earthquake reported at 6:39 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 26 on Kamaʻehuakanaloa (Lō‘ihi) volcano. The quake occurred 32 miles (52 km) southeast of Nāʻālehu, Island of Hawaiʻi, at a depth of 4.8 miles (7.8 km) below sea level, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory .

The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to HVO scientists.

The earthquake was preceded by M3.1 and M3.2 earthquakes on Kamaʻehuakanaloa occurring over the past 12 hours. “It is unknown whether these events were caused by any volcanic or intrusive activity on Kamaʻehuakanaloa, but the earthquakes have had no apparent effect on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes,” according to the HVO.

Scientists say aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks. There were three felt reports within the first hour, all from Nāʻālehu on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. 

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is one of five volcano observatories within the US Geological Survey and is responsible for monitoring volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.

