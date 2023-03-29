For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for March 30 – April 5, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Bonnie Raitt. PC: Courtesy

Bonnie Raitt performs Friday

Bonnie Raitt who won three Grammys in 2023 is bringing her tour to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m.

Raitt, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, blends blues, R&B, rock and pop into award-winning albums such as Something To Talk About, with more than 13 million views on Youtube. Others include Thing Called Love, Nick Of Time and Luck of the Draw. She’s received Billboards Women in Music Awards and the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Special guest John Cruz will open for her.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Emma Donovan

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, April 8

Acclaimed indigenous vocalist Emma Donovan and the Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks perform at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on April 8, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Donovan and The Putbacks burst on to the Australian scene with their album Dawn in 2014, announcing a new voice in Australian soul music. Her songwriting is optimistic, impassioned, and bruisingly honest, The Putbacks’ music is fluid, live and raw. The project was born of Emma and the band’s shared love for classic US soul and

the protest music of Indigenous Australia. Some songs include Don’t Give Up On Me.

Her website is emmadonovan.com. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Henry Kapono has guest group Makaha Sons at the Artist 2 Artist series April 8 at the McCoy Studio Theatre.

Henry Kapono with Makaha Sons, Saturday

The Makaha Sons join host Henry Kapono for an “Artist 2 Artist” night at the McCoy Studio Theatre April 8, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

It’s part of the Hawaiian Legends Hana Hou concerts. Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono, also known as C&K, helping to forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i. Native Hawaiian Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted Best Contemporary Album of the Year and, by public vote, Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

The Mākaha Sons continue to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian music in Hawai‘i and worldwide, with incomparable vocal arrangements and sometimes delightful, comical antics. Their artistry persists with founding member and front-man Jerome Koko on vocals and 12-string guitar, Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

Gerry Becklely and Dewey Bunnel are bringing the legendary band America to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on April 14.

America coming on April 14

The legendary rock band America performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on April 14, a Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

The band rose to popularity in the 1970s and had six gold or platinum albums, with soul-bearing ballads, and a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles as wide as the great American plains. Their top tunes include Ventura Highway, A Horse With No Name, I Need You, Don’t Cross the River, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair and were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Nara Boone sings Thursday

Singer Nara Boone performs ballads, pop, soul, and R&B at The Empanada Lady Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover. She is the former lead vocalist for the musical Ulalena. Here’s her singing. “I will always love you.” For more information including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Latin night with DJ Skinnie

The Empanada Lady features Latin Dance Night with DJ Skinnie Friday, March 31, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Kapa Day featured Saturday

A free exhibition about kapa making and its processing and history will be presented by the Maui Historical Society at Hale Hoiike’ike at 2375A Main Street Saturday, April 1. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free but there is a charge to enter the museum. The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop.

The site is the former residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Sal Lozano

Jazz night with Sal Lozano and friends

It’s a special jazz night at The Empanada Lady. Jazz saxophonist Sal Lozano performs with pianist Jeff Helmer, bassist Marcus Johnson and drummer Paul Marchetti Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

A professor of saxophone at California State University Long Beach, Lozano is a member of The Tom Kubis Big Band and can be heard with Gordon Goodwin’s critically acclaimed Grammy Award-winning Big Phat Band. A few of the artists Sal has also recorded with include Paul McCartney, Natalie Cole, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, and Maynard Ferguson. He has been a member of the Dancing with the Stars House Band and the Academy Awards Orchestra along with numerous other television, movie and commercial credits.

While on Maui, Sal is conducting clinics and performing with the King Kekaulike Jazz Band. The Jazz Maui pre-show includes entertainment by the King Kekaulike Jazz Combo celebrating Jazz Month. Here’s Lorenzo playing with the Houston Jazz Orchestra. Helmer has had a vibrant career — twice named as a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition.

For more information including ticket purchases, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, March, 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 1, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 3, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, April 5, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Japanese immigrant women, April 8

A film documentary about Japanese women who left their country for a new life in Hawaii will be shown at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on April 8, a Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

“Hawaii Nikkei Women’s Trajectory” focuses on the effort by Japanese women who immigrated to Hawaii and Japanese American women who were born in Hawaii. Reservations are required by calling 808-244-6862. For more information, go to NVMC.org

Open mic poetry, April 22

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts is holding an open mic poetry night on April 22, a Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m. Signup is at 6:30 p.m. In the MAPA Living Room Theater on Main Street in Wailuku. Come to share your spoken word poetry, or just enjoy the work while sitting in the the audience. All are welcome, no cover. For more information, call Heather at 808-666-1933.

KĪHEI

Danyel Alana launches album, Saturday

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana is having a launch party for her album “Soul Love” at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The trio Kanekoa is opening the show. Alana has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. Alana has recently released her single Off the Ground. Another song is called Every Part Of Me. Tickets are available at her website DanyelAlana.com.

Gilliom’s White Hawaiian, Thursday-Sunday

Back by popular demand, multi-talented actor-singer Eric Gilliom performs his smart, witty and comedic one-man show “White Hawaiian” at the ProArts Playhouse Thursday through Sunday, March 30 through April 2.

Don’t wait too long before buying tickets. He’s had rave reviews and three sell-out weekend runs. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage-show that covers the career of Eric Gilliom, his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots and the TV, film, and Broadway roles — all while furiously donning outlandish wigs with gaudy costumes.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Tevana performs April 8

Multi-instrumentalist Na Hoku Hanahano Award nominees Tavana performs at ProArts Playhouse on April 8, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. He uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired Rock and Blues. He’s been the supporting act for Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, Jenny Lewis, Julian Marley, and Kaleo to name, and also been invited by Eddie Vedder to sing the song ‘Hawaii 78 at the Hawaii Theatre. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Kaulana Kanekoa & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Singer-songwriter Kaulana Kanekoa performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, March 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa is the lead singer of ukulele-powered band Kanekoa that toured U.S. cities in 2022. Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to kaulanakanekoa.com or naluskihei.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, March 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, March 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, March 31, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s Friday

Progressive slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music and original tunes at Nalu’s in Kīhei Saturday, April 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go anthonypfluke.com, naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, April 1, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, April 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Jordan Soon

Liz Morales

Hawaiian Music Series, Thursday

A Hawaiian Music Series takes place on the lawn of the Baldwin Home museum Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The free concert features Wailuku singer-songwriter Jordan Soon and Liz Morales, founder of the wahine trio Ahumanu. Morales, a singer-songwriter, has performed alongside Amy Hanaiali’i and Raiatea Helm. Soon has released a couple of songs — Flashlight and Just Believe In Yourself.

Bring your blankets, mats and low-back chairs. The concert is sponsored by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation at lahainarestoration.org.

Tom Stryker

Bruce Boege

Tribute to Jazz Appreciation Month, Sunday

A Tribute to Jazz Appreciation Month takes place at the Maui Estate Ku’ia Chocolate Factory Sunday, April 2, with music by Tom Stryker playing harmonica, Paul Marchetti on drums, Paul January on keyboards, Marcus Johnson on bass, and Bruce Boege on saxophone. The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Jazz Maui’s Sunset Jazz Concert Series features a different line-up of world-class live jazz music accompanied by chocolate/beverage pairings. The Jazz Maui ticket proceeds to go benefit music education youth workshops.

Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Seating is limited and often sold out. Advance ticket purchase is required at MauiChocolate.com or Jazz Maui.org.

The House Shakers, Trevino, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. Anthony Trevino sings classic blues and island soul on a separate stage at the same time. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes, House Shakers

Blues, soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Fleetwood’s with The House Shakers Friday, March 31, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes is a singer with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is GretchenRhodesmusic.com For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Paul West performs Saturday

Paul West performs a blend of classic country and 70s folk rock at Fleetwood’s Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.. West’s new album, “Eight Palms Ranch” is a collection of songs he and his writing partner, his wife Jenifer, have been writing for the past 10 years. The album features the legendary Kenny Aronoff on drums and Stevie Salas on lead guitar along with many other talented players. For more information, go to paulwestmusic.com or go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, March 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, March 30, and Tuesday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Lia Live Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava Friday, March 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert

Joe Cano, Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Guitarist-singer Joe Cano performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday, March 31, and pianist-singer Louise Lambert entertains Saturday, April 1, between 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukhum – The Color Of Compassion. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com .

Pfluke at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday, April 1, from 12 to 2 p.m. Besides playing traditional music, he also composes his own songs. His website is AnthonyPfluke.com

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to LahainaRestoration.org

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

Free hula lessons for all ages are offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, April 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, April 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel at Java Jazz Saturday and Tuesday, April 1 and 4. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 4. Both performances are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Danyel Alana at Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4 and 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Alana has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Film premier at Celebration of the Arts, April 7-8

A Hawaii film premiere of “30 Years of Aloha” takes place on April 7 and 8, Friday and Saturday, at 4 p.m. both days, during the “31st annual Celebration of the Arts” at the Ritz-Carleton Maui, Kapalua.

Admission to the film is free. The event is a celebration of the arts with more than 60 of the state’s Hawaiian artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers. This year’s theme, “He aha lo’u Juliana…what is my responsibility?” focuses on the role of Hawaiians as they make individual decisions to affect the future.

Events include stories of hula lineage from respected kumu hula Kamaka Kukona, Nāpua Greig, and Kathy Ralar, a medicinal plant tour with Hawaiian wellness practitioner Kahu Lyons Naone, Polynesian way finding with Kala Babayan Tanaka, a kalo tasting with taro farmers, an exploration of what it’s like to be African American in Hawaiʻi; and musical performances by Brother Noland and Waipuna, as well as displays of arts and crafts and Hawaii’s first female Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest and tours of Maui’s voyaging canoe Moʻokiha O Piʻilani.

The events are open to the public, with exception of the Celebration of Island Tastes and the falsetto contest which requires tickets. The resort is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for rooms by calling the concierge desk at 808-669-5200. Tickets are also available to the falsetto contest and Celebration of Island Tastes by calling the concierge desk.

Ledward Ka’apana

Ledward Ka’apana to play with Kahumoku

Slack key playe -singer Ledward Ka’apana joins multiple Grammy-award winning George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpilikai Resort Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30 toileting 8:15 p.m. Kaapana is a top slack key guitarist in Hawaii. He delights audiences with his playful stage personality and top line technical expertise. His vocals and stories are a delight and he has developed a large fan base of “Led Heads” Besides Kahumoku, the show includes the ukulele talents Peter D, Max Angel, and JJ Jerome for a lively jam session and the beautiful Wainani dances hula. George’s Grammy and Lifetime Achievement Awards on display. Tickets at www.SlackKeyShow.com or for kamaʻāina rate call 808-669-3858.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, March 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

MĀʻALAEA

Ultimate 90s Dance Party, Thursday

DJ Espresso presents “The Ultimate 90’s & Beyond Dance Party” at da Playground Maui Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Claude Vonstroke, Saturday

DJ Claude VonStroke will be presenting his style of innovative in the underground dance scene at da Playground Maui Friday, March 31, at 8:30 p.m. VonStroke, who has more than 177,000 music followers, created his own record label “Dirtybird” and has built the music into an event. His music is a mix of dance, house, funk, dirty-bass, and electronica, including Who’s Afraid Of Detroit and Wet State. The opening lineup is Willis Halton, Jekey Baby, Swerve-1, Zaddy Issues, Kazami and Eat and Mango. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Roast Battle Comedy Night, Saturday

It’s an “Anything Goes, No Holds Barred” live comedy night with Chino Laforge as hosts at da Playground Maui Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. There’s a matchup of comedians, and a judges panel of some of Maui’s finest comedians. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Lahela Park Lee, the winner of the 2022 Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Competition on Maui, performs Saturday at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka starting 4:45 p.m.

Lahela Park Lee at The Point Cafe, Saturday

Falsetto singer-‘ukulele player Lahela Park Lee will be performing at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka in lower Kula Saturday, April 1, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Lee is the winner of the 2022 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest.

Ocean Organic Vodka offers complimentary entertainment daily, along with ticketed tours and tastes of various products at its distillery. Jason Arcilla performs with island-style music Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31. Pianist Mark Johnstone performs jazz, blues and rock Sunday, April 2. On Monday, April 3, guitarist Damon Parillo who is a Nā Hōkū nominee performs, followed jazz pianist Mark Johnstone Tuesday, April 4. Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, April 5.

The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. On sale are Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to www.drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Painter Eddie Flotte’s exhibit

Painter Eddie Flotte’s paintings are on exhibit at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center through May 12. Flotte has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia, in his exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’”

The exhibition is from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An in-person walkthrough with Flotte takes place on April 4, Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Flotte landed on Maui in 1985 with the tools of his trade, a bit of skill, and an intense desire to make the most of his talent. Within his first month, he met his muse, Sandy Cotton, who has supported Flotte’s work. The paintings in this exhibition are described as “love letters” that capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin.

The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Mark Johnstone performs in Pāʻia

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone performs at Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s Sunday brunch. The restaurant has moved into the former Dollies at 120 Hāna Highway.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Paula Fuga performs at a free concert Friday at The Shops At Wailea from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In the photograph, Fuga and Mike Love performed at the 45th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. PC: credit Kat Wade / Courtesy of the Hawai‘i Recording Arts Academy

Paula Fuga, special appearance March 31

Hawaiian entertainer Paula Fuga performs free at The Shops At Wailea Friday, March 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fuga sings Hawaiian rock, reggae, pop and a folk and her original tunes. She sometimes tours with Jack Johnson. Fuga’s songs have reached well beyond Hawaii’s shores. Her song, If Ever, has reached more than 13 million listens on Spotify. She has performed If Ever with Jack Johnson on youtube.

In 2021 Fuga released her second full-length album Rain On Sunday through Brushfire Records winning the coveted Nā Hōkū HanoHano Awards for ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year.’ Acclaimed for her originality in song composition and spellbinding, soulful vocals, Fuga is one of Hawaii’s most sought-after top female artists in generations. A poet at heart and an accomplished ukulele player under Master Instructor, Roy Sakuma, she has intertwined her passions into award-winning songwriting. Her debut album, Lilikoi received the prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for ‘Most Promising Artist.’

Since the release of her EP Misery’s End, which featured guest appearances by Ziggy Marley and Jack Johnson, Fuga has headlined the global music circuit and performed on the stages of ABC/Good Morning America, Madison Square Garden, The Sydney Opera House Forecourt, CBS Magnum P.I. and is a three-time return guest artist to The White House.

Here’s her website PaulaFugaHawaii.com. For more information, go to The Shops At Wailea.

Tempa Singer performs with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tempa Singer at Mulligans, Saturday

Tempa Singer with guitarist Naor Nave and violinist Willie Waingwright performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. There’s a dance floor.

For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131. Weekend entertainment also includes Dayan Kai on Friday, March 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Island Soul Sunday, April 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, March 30, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

A complimentary workshop about the hula takes place Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the lower level of The Shops At Wailea.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, March 31, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz at The Shops, Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m. and at Pita Paradise Sunday, April 2, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

