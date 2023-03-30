Maui News

Maui Police Department mourns passing of former Chief Howard Tagomori

March 30, 2023, 2:32 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Former Maui Police Chief Howard Tagomori. PC: courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department confirmed the passing of former Chief Howard Tagomori on March 3, 2023.

Chief Tagomori spent three years in the US Army after graduating from Baldwin High School in 1958. He then served 35 years in county law enforcement.

He began his career at the Honolulu Police Department in 1963 before returning to Maui in 1969 to work for the Maui Police Department.  In 1971, in addition to being promoted to Sergeant, he served as one of the founding members that initiated a union to represent police officers within the State of Hawaiʻi, resulting in the creation of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers or SHOPO, with Chief Tagomori serving as a Statewide Board member at large. 

Chief Tagomori was named the 1975 Maui County Police Officer of the Year, and in 1976 he was promoted to Lieutenant and served as the commander of the Vice Narcotics Division.  The following year, he was promoted to Captain and served in the Molokaʻi and Lahaina Patrol Districts.  During his tenure as a commander, he graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy’s 95th session.

In 1981, Chief Tagomori was promoted to Deputy Chief, and between 1983-1984 served as President of the FBI’s National Academy Hawaiʻi Chapter. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 1988, he was appointed as Chief of Police. According to a department news release, “his progressive vision, led the department to benefit from his many accomplishments, such as the creation of the Special Response Team (SRT) in 1992; the transition of department-issued firearms from revolvers to Glock semi-automatic pistols in 1995; and becoming the first police department within the State of Hawaiʻi to earn national accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) in 1996.”

Throughout his decade-long tenure, Chief Tagomori’s efforts focused on officer training, implementing life-saving defibrillators in patrol vehicles, and integrating community policing into many areas within the County of Maui, according to the release.

After 35 years of service, Chief Tagomori concluded his career with the Maui Police Department in 1998.  Within a matter of days after retiring, he was appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve as the US Marshal for the District of Hawaiʻi between 1998-2002.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chief Tagomori then served as the Assistant Federal Security Director of Inspections for the Transportation Security Administration between 2002-2008, providing security and assuring implementation of federal compliance and standards. 

In 2014, Chief Tagomori received the Hawaiʻi State Law Enforcement Officials Association (HSLEOA) “Hui Kahi No Ka Pono” United for Justice Lōkahi (Unity) Perpetual Award.  

“A true professional and devoted public servant, Chief Tagomori is remembered for his humor, progressive vision, and the love he had for his family, friends, and the community he proudly served,” according to the department announcement. “The Maui Police Department shares its deepest condolences to Chief Tagomori’s wife, Lorraine, son Honolulu Police Officer Reid Tagomori, daughter Kris (Scott) Fujikawa, and grandchildren Brayden Tagomori and Emi and Mika Fujikawa.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Services are set for Friday, April 14, 2023, at Kahului Union Church. Viewing is from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and service is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.  Burial to follow services at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
133 Swimmers Accused Of Aggressively Pursuing A Dolphin Pod On Hawaiʻi Island 2Surveillance Alleged Theft Of Onewheel Valued At 2200 From Hi Tech In Paʻia 3Maui Waena Intermediate Takes Home 12 Awards At National Media Contest 4Maui Entertainment Arts Community March 30 April 5 55 Planets Party In The Western Sky This Week 6Raccoon Captured In Shipping Container On Oʻahu