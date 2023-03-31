Maui News

Kalakupua Playground at 4th Marine Division Memorial Park to be closed April 1

March 31, 2023, 9:46 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kalakupua Playground at 4th Marine Division Memorial Park in Haʻikū will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to noon April 1.

The County of Maui park will reopen after maintenance work is completed and will resume normal operating hours.

The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the publicʻs patience while the work is done.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Department Mourns Passing Of Former Chief Howard Tagomori 2Surveillance Alleged Theft Of Onewheel Valued At 2200 From Hi Tech In Paʻia 3Voluntary Recall Of Snack Bites On Maui And Oahu Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen 4Raccoon Captured In Shipping Container On Oʻahu 5Visitors To Maui In February Up 14 From Last Year Spending Up 34 633 Swimmers Accused Of Aggressively Pursuing A Dolphin Pod On Hawaiʻi Island