Kalakupua Playground at 4th Marine Division Memorial Park to be closed April 1
Kalakupua Playground at 4th Marine Division Memorial Park in Haʻikū will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to noon April 1.
The County of Maui park will reopen after maintenance work is completed and will resume normal operating hours.
The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the publicʻs patience while the work is done.
