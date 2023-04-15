Chef Alvin Savella and Mitzi Toro, owner of Maui Cookie Lady, enjoy their newest creation. Photo courtesy: Mitzi Toro

For the month of April, Duckine Restaurant in Lahaina is partnering with award-winning Maui chef Alvin Savella and Maui Cookie Lady to offer a sweet and spicy dessert.

The dish includes Savella’s scratch-made Szechuan ice cream and a decadent cookie made with Kōloa rum, coconut, coffee liquor and locally sourced caramel by Haleakalā Creamery.

Savella, also known as “The Kitchen Assassin,” sources his ingredients locally and sustainably to create masterpieces like succulent duck, savory noodles, tender seafood and fluffy bao.

Duckine offers lunch, two happy hours and dinner daily.