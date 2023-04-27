Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:07 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

                            becoming light and variable. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 10:16 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:55 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 11:08 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Friday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through early next week. An upward trend is anticipated through the first half of next week for exposed north, west, and south facing shores as a long-period northwest and south swell arrive. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
