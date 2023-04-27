Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Friday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through early next week. An upward trend is anticipated through the first half of next week for exposed north, west, and south facing shores as a long-period northwest and south swell arrive.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com