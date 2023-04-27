Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:16 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:55 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 11:08 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Friday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through early next week. An upward trend is anticipated through the first half of next week for exposed north, west, and south facing shores as a long-period northwest and south swell arrive.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.