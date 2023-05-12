MFD bids farewell to fallen firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran. (5.12.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

Maui Fire Department bids farewell to fallen Fire Fighter

The Maui Fire Department joined Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, members of the Maui Police Department, Kahului Airport Crash Rescue, other responders and fire personnel from around the state and the nation in saying a final farewell in honor of the life and service of fallen firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran.

The 24-year-old firefighter was with the department for more than three years when he was tragically killed in the line of duty earlier this year while responding to a flooding incident in Kīhei.

“We are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to honor our fallen brother today,” said Fire Chief Brad Ventura in a department statement. “He was a truly remarkable young man that will never be forgotten. Our firefighters are committed to protecting their community through good times and tough times, and we are currently in one of those tough times. We are not OK, but will continue to get a little better every day. Our Aloha goes out to Tre’’s ‘Ohana as they are part of our Maui Fire ʻOhana.”

Fire Fighter Evans-Dumaran’s ʻohana has set up a foundation to honor his life and service. They are hosting the first of their “Live like Tre’” days this Sunday, May 14 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani beginning at 10 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to: liveliketre.org and click on the “Events” tab.

The Maui event is one of three planned over the next several weeks to honor Tre’’s the life and memory.

Live Like Treʻ Day events planned

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation invites everyone to be part of Tre’s future legacy by participating in the Live Like Treʻ Day events. The events will be held at the following locations and times:

Maui: May 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Hannibal Tavares Center

Big Island: June 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Hilo Gym

Molokaʻi: July 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Center

All events will be filled with family activities, music, food and more.

Participants can share their words or thoughts with Tre’ at his slideshow corner and explore the fire truck, among other activities.

Organizers say funds raised through the Live Like Treʻ Day events will support community members in making the community better through funding small acts of kindness projects.

Additionally, the Live Like Tre’ Foundation will offer scholarship opportunities with a focus on student athletes in single-parent households, students who have the desire to become a pilot, and students born to teen parents. Funding will also be available for training and uniforms for new an upcoming firefighters.

Through Live Like Tre’ Day, the foundation hopes to inspire others to “amplify small acts of kindness, give with heart, live with passion, dream the possibilities, support ʻohana, and create a big impact, just as Treʻ did.” The foundation hopes that Live Like Treʻ Day will encourage people to continue Treʻ’s legacy of kindness and generosity.

Chelsie Evans, Treʻ’s mom said, “Treʻ was a kind and generous soul who touched many lives, and we hope that Live Like Treʻ Day will inspire others to follow his steps, and continue his legacy.”