Honoapiʻilani Highway road closure at Waikō in Waikapū. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. (11:47 a.m., 5/16/23)

(Update: 12:51 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)

The Honoapi’ilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions. It was closed earlier today near Waiko Road due to a traffic accident investigation.

(Update: 11:53 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)

Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed at Waikō and Kūihelani due to a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should use alternate routes and expect significant delays.

(Posted: 10:53 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed at Waikō and Kūihelani due to a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should use alternate routes and expect significant delays.