Update/Road OPEN: Honoapiʻilani accident at Waikō Road
(Update: 12:51 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)
The Honoapi’ilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions. It was closed earlier today near Waiko Road due to a traffic accident investigation.
(Update: 11:53 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)
Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed at Waikō and Kūihelani due to a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should use alternate routes and expect significant delays.
(Posted: 10:53 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)
Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed at Waikō and Kūihelani due to a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should use alternate routes and expect significant delays.