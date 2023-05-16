Maui News

Update/Road OPEN: Honoapiʻilani accident at Waikō Road

May 16, 2023, 11:05 AM HST
* Updated May 16, 12:59 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Honoapiʻilani Highway road closure at Waikō in Waikapū. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. (11:47 a.m., 5/16/23)

(Update: 12:51 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)

The Honoapi’ilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions. It was closed earlier today near Waiko Road due to a traffic accident investigation.

(Update: 11:53 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed at Waikō and Kūihelani due to a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should use alternate routes and expect significant delays.

Honoapiʻilani Highway road closure at Waikō in Waikapū. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

(Posted: 10:53 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed at Waikō and Kūihelani due to a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should use alternate routes and expect significant delays.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Dlnr Photos Of Couple With Loose Dog Close To Monk Seal Illustrate Irresponsible Behavior 2Resident Spots Snake Near Construction Zone In Pukalani Maui 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 15 2023 4Maui Upcountry Student Wins Dr King Jr Peace Poem Award 5Applications Available For Hawaiʻi Micro Grant For Food Security Program 6Fishermen Cited For Illegal Entry To Moku Naio Islet Seabird Sanctuary Off The Coast Of Lanaʻi