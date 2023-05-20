West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 86. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 87. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 53 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 63. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 68. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trade winds will begin to fill in across the eastern half of the state today and expand westward on Sunday. Drier conditions will return to most of the state, but showers will linger near Kauai through today and select interior and leeward areas could see scattered showers this afternoon. A breezy trade wind pattern will return across the state during the first half of next week.

Discussion

An upper low northeast of the Big Island this morning will continue to move eastward through the forecast period and fill in, allowing weak upper ridging to develop across the islands. Yesterday's associated heavy rainfall and deep convection across the Big Island has collapsed, with satellite loop now showing scattered low clouds to clear skies from Oahu eastward. An area of showery low clouds continues to linger across and around Kauai. This will diminish and get pushed westward away from the islands as trade winds fill in tonight and Sunday.

Expect less shower activity today versus yesterday, with mainly fair weather conditions for most of the islands. The one exception could be over Kauai, where southerly winds in the low levels will continue to bring showers to the area through today. Easterly trades will begin to return today, but winds may still be light enough for localized sea breezes to develop across protected areas. Afternoon showers are possible and, due to the background easterly flow, showers will likely develop over interior areas and drift westward this afternoon. With the stabilizing atmosphere, shower intensity should remain light to moderate.

Trades will further strengthen Sunday into Monday, with a typical breezy trade wind weather pattern returning during the first half of next week. An increase in low level moisture is possible Monday into Tuesday, which could bring periods of increased showery weather for windward areas.

Aviation

Early this morning, an area of showers and low clouds continues to linger near and just west of Kauai, producing occasional MVFR ceilings and steady rainfall near Niihau. Much drier conditions have overspread the remaining islands throughout the night as an upper low moves off to the east and weak upper ridging develops across the state.

Southerly low level winds will continue to support showers near Kauai today. Easterly trade winds begin to build back into the region across the eastern half of the state today before expanding westward on Sunday. With that said, trades may still be light enough for localized sea breezes to develop this afternoon, which could produce some light to moderate interior and leeward showers. Regardless, VFR conditions are expected to prevail at most locations throughout the forecast period.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration remains in effect for Kauai early this morning. This AIRMET will likely remain in effect through the rest of the morning, but showers and low clouds should diminish later today.

Marine

High pressure will build to the northeast, leading to strengthening trade winds that will produce Small Craft Advisory (SCA) conditions around the Big Island and Maui County beginning tonight. Trades will increase to fresh to locally strong levels Sunday and Monday and then drop slightly on Wednesday.

Surf will be below seasonal average through much of the week. Inconsistent pulses of south-southwest and south-southeast swell will produce surf just below seasonal average though the weekend, followed by mainly summertime background sized surf next week. A small, short-period north swell will fade tonight, with a tiny pulse of northwest swell possible late Sunday and Monday. As trade winds return, expect rough east shore to build Sunday and Monday but remain below seasonal average through the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Sunday for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

