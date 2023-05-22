Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:20 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:32 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:40 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Near summer average surf along south facing shores should hold through today before tapering off tomorrow. A series of small swells from the southwest, south and southeast directions will keep surf from becoming flat through the week. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected for south facing shores through the weekend.

Tiny surf is expected today into tomorrow along north facing shores, followed by minimal surf throughout the week. Expect rough and choppy surf along east facing shores to slowly build over the next few days as trades strengthen, then hold into the second half of the week before gradually easing into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.