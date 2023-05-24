For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for May 18-24, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Japanese Festival, Children’s Day events, Saturday

The 21st Annual Maui Matsuri Festival takes place at the University of Hawaii-Maui campus Saturday, May 27, from 3 to 9 p.m. Earlier in the day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the celebration kicks off with a Children’s Day Celebration at Queen Kaahumanu Center. Admission to both events are free.

Children’s Day includes multicultural performances from Maui Taiko, King Kekaulike High School Jazz Band, Maui Buyo Dance Academy, Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Ke Kai, Isle of Maui Pipe Band and Dance International Production. There’s also a kimono fashion show featuring traditional and modern designs. There will be awards ceremonies to recognize the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s scholarship recipients and winners of HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts’ art contest. Women educators in the Maui Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, a partner organization that helped organize Children’s Day, plan to honor a teacher. In addition, there will be special science demonstrations from students at Kalama Intermediate School, Pukalani Elementary School, Maui Waena Intermediate School and Kamehameha High School.

The Maui Matsuri’s Festival at UH-Maui’s great lawn includes entertainment by the Maui Okinawan Taiko, Maui Taiko, Zenshin Daiko, Nakayama Minyo Kai, Maui Dance Club, Maui Minyo Kai, and the Taiko Center of the Pacific, and demonstrations by the Mitsune Kendo Dojo. There will be food booths and trucks, craft vendors, exhibits, and the return of the children’s craft area called “Kodomo Corner.”

2023 Barrio Fiesta, Friday and Saturday

The 54th Annual Barrio Fiesta will take place at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului on Friday, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Food, culture, pageantry, contests, and special events will be featured. Philippine cultural entertainment will be provided on Friday by Dance International Production at 7:30 p.m and Bailes de Pilipinas at 8:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Saturday, the program includes entertainment by Sto. Nino Organization of Maui at 6:30 p.m., Students of Aggie Cabebe at 7:30 p.m., the Wailea Marriott at 8:30 p.m., La Galeria of Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel at 8:30 p.m., and Compania Baile Filipino at 9 p.m.

Several contests with prizes are scheduled, including Pabitan at 3 and 7:30 p.m.; and The Barrio Fiesta Voice at 8:30 p.m. with $500 to the winner. Both are on Friday.

Contests on Saturday include Do the Sungka at 10:30 a.m., a $500 winner; Pabitin at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Climb the Greased Pole Contest 1 p.m., $500 to the winner; The Sabado Art Foundation Keiki Art Party at 2 p.m., $500 to the winner; Da Pansit Eating Contest Saturday at 3 p.m., a $500 winner; Any Kine Sisig Challenge at 3:30 p.m., a $500 winner; and the Barrio Wear Contest at 7 p.m. with $250 each to the male and female winner. No fees are required to enter the contests.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s ArT=Mixx series. PC: Photo Island Vibe Studios

ArT=Mixx returns June 3

After a three-year absence, ArT=Mixx returns to the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center June 3, Saturday, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Admission is free, but attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. The event, called “Instinct,” is a fusion of performing and visual arts elaborating on ideas in the current exhibit at the Schaefer International Gallery. “Anima: Doorways of Perception.” Attendees are encouraged to dress with costumes for the occasion, creating a fun atmosphere for mingling and connecting with the arts.

Second show added for comedian Ali Wong

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A second show has been added for the performance of comedian Ali Wong at the Castle Theatre at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The performances are now on June 19 and 20, Monday and Tuesday, both at 7 p.m.

Wong, also an author and director, is known for her comedy specials “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife,” and the Emmy-nominated “Don Wong.” She’s the executive producer and provides voices in “Bertie in Tuca” and “Bertie.” She also co-wrote and starred in “Always Be My Maybe” and directed Sheng Wang’s “Sweet and Juicy.” She is the author of The New York Times bestseller “Dear Girls.”

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org . The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Morissette coming June 11

Tickets are now on sale for the “Fly High Live On Maui” performance of Morissette Amon, the Philippine singing sensation called “Asia’s phoenix,” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center June 11, Sunday, at 6:30 p.m. She has more than 162 million views for the song “Akin Ka Na Lang.” Representing the Philippines at a global level, she was chosen to sing the official Asia release of “A Whole New World” for Disney’s live action Aladdin. Here’s her performing the songs I Will Always Love You with David Foster on piano and Never Be Enough. For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org . The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Rebel SoulJahz perform new album

Members of Rebel SoulJahz perform their fifth and newest album “Move With Love” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center June 23, a Friday, at 5:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The band is heavily influenced by R&B and reggae and will be also featuring KATCHAFIRE, Ekoulu & Hamma House Band. The group, out of Waipahu, features Michael Maglinti, Will Lua, Andrew “Bubba” Hodges, and Tunes Moaning. Here’s their official YouTube channel.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

“Anima” exhibit continues

The exhibition “Anima: Doorways of Perception” continues at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10. Admission is free. Artists’ works evoke ideas about how life is inherent in their materials and that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. The Hawai‘i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez.

Sugar Museum tours

Historic tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at the Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Samba Night at Empanada, Friday

Natalina Entertainment presents “Samba Night,” featuring Alba and music by Samba Do Green at The Empanada Lady Friday, May 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information including cover, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Joie Yasha at Empanada Lady, Saturday

With classic jazz blues and Latin grooves, vocalist-saxophonist Joie Yasha performs at The Empanada Lady Saturday, May 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Yasha often performs at a number of jazz clubs, including the Blue Note in Honolulu. She’ll be playing with keyboardist Jeff Helmer, bassist Marcus Johnston, and drummer Paul Marchetti. For more information including cover, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform Broadway show tunes and easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, May 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike is open for the the public to view historical exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum also has a gift shop. The site is the former residence of Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, May 31, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Chris Murphy, Thursday

Teahouse Music Company and Manao Radio presents singer-songwriter Chris Murphy in “The Road and the Stars” concert at the ProArts Playhouse Thursday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. His shows feature a variety of music that may include blues, bluegrass, folk, country rock, gypsy, Celtic, Americana, and world influences. Murphy, who has toured Europe, has 19 solo albums, in addition to performing on 12 other albums for solo artists. Here’s his YouTube channel. For more information, including tickets, go to chrismurphymusic.com and ProArtsMaui.org.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented singer-actor Eric Gilliom performs with masterful instrumentalist Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, May 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com, vinceesquire.com, or naluskihei.com

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Comedian Xander Beltran, May 26

Power-up Comedy presents Xander Beltran who has performed on Hulu and PBS. The show is at ProArts Playhouse Friday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m.. His self-pointing humor of being of Mexican-White is naturally funny. Here’s a YouTube link. For more information, including tickets, proartsmaui.org.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, May 27, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s, Saturday

Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, May 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her latest album is on her website danyelalana.com

Reggae In The Garden, Saturday

The reggae band Lambsbread who recently produced the album “Show Love,” is headlining “Reggae In The Garden” at South Maui Gardens on Saturday, May 27. Gates open at about 4:20 p.m. Other performers include Sunny Kalama and Anthony Pfluke, with an opening set from Kalolu and EB Flow. Advance tickets available at Reggae In The Garden

Encore of the play Misery opens in Kīhei

The multiple winner of Maui’s 2022 Standing Ovation Awards is having an encore at ProArts Theatre from June 2 to 11. The play “Misery,” based on the novel by Stephen King and written by William Goldman, features Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland. The play revolves around a former nurse who, taking care of a recovering novelist, keeps the writer prisoner until he resurrects her favorite fictional character whose name is “Misery.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, May 26, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke, Saturday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, May 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, May 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Blue Diamonds Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamonds Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, May 28, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez, Sunday

Singer-ukulele player Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, May 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa and Lopez are members of the popular ‘ukulele-powered touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Randall Rospond at Tiki, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, May 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Mikey Mina at Baldwin Home Lawn, Thursday

The Lahaina Restoration presents a free performance by Mikey Mina a the Baldwin Home Museum lawn Thursday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mina performed with Richard Ho’opi’i and Jonathan Kaonohi at the 94th Maui Fair. He recently released his first single “Paniolo Days,” produced by Kamaka Lindsey Asing. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Mark Johnstone Quartet at Jazz Maui, Sunday

Jazz Maui presents the Mark Johnstone Quartet at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, May 28, at sunset from 5 to 7 p.m. The ticket proceeds for the concert benefits the nonprofit Jazz Maui’s youth music program. Johnstone is known for his keyboard work with Grammy-nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and the Island Rumors Band. The concert also features drummer Paul Marchetti, bassist Doug White and guitarist Steve Boynton. The concert is held in an open-air pavilion. Johnstone has appeared with many accomplished artists including Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, John Mayall, Michael MacDonald, Pat Simmons, Steven Tyler, and Alice Cooper. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org or call 808-283-3576. Here’s an interview with Jazz Maui founder Bryant Neal.

The House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Thursday, May 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava, Thursday

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, May 25, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427

Benny Uyetake at Kimos

Multi-talented entertainer Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursdays and Tuesdays, May 25 and 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. He plays a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Friday Night Is Art Night

The celebration of Friday Night Is Art Night in Lahaina continues this Friday, May 26, where dozens of art galleries are open until 8 p.m. with visitors having the opportunity to meet the artists and some like Sargent’s Fine Art and Jewelry with live music. One of the featured events is the Candle Lit Tour of the Baldwin Home Museum by reservation. The tour is free for children 12 and under with an accompanied adult. For more information including tour fees, go to Lahaina Restoration Foundation at lahainarestoration.org.

Louise Lambert

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27. This week’s featured artist is Nisla – “Anima Spiritus.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Ikaika Lum Long at Haleakava Friday

Ikaika Lum Long performs island influenced and reggae music at Haleakava restaurant Friday, May 26, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Finding Sandalwood Mountain, Saturday

The film “Finding Sandalwood Mountain” will be shown at a free event at the Old Lahaina Prison Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m. Bring your beach mats and low-bach beach chairs. The film is about the history of the Chinese people in Hawaii, including their accomplishments and influence in shaping of modern China. The film is sponsored by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. For more information including tour fees, go to Lahaina Restoration Foundation at lahainarestoration.org.

Anthony Pfluke performs Saturday

Anthony Pfluke entertains original songs and traditional Hawaiian music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, May 27, from noon to 2 p.m. Pfluke’s website is anthonypfluke.com That night, Hawaiian born Maui native Kevin Coloso brings his blend of island style contemporary and original music to his performance at 7:30 p.m. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and clicking on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. It’s the Foundation’s 60th anniversary. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Lahaina Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items, such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

Natalie Robles at Fleetwood’s

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs soulful music and an eclectic array of covers from Janice Joplin to Adele at Fleewood’s Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. Earlier in the day at 12 p.m., singer-songwriter Alex Calma performs classic rock. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Crafts fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Brian Santana, Monday

Singer-Guitarist Brian Santana performs rock, pop, and classics at Fleetwood’s Monday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m. Levi Poasa sings reggae and island rock on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free Hula Show, Tuesday

A free hula show is offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

The House Shakers, Tuesday and Wednesday

The House Shakers performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30 and 31, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Kevin Coloso performs island style contemporary and original music on a separate stage Tuesday, and pianist Rose O’Leary sings pop, rock and R&B on a separate stage Wednesday. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lia Live, Wednesday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava in Lahaina Wednesday, May 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Anthony Pfluke

Anthony Pfluke at Leilani’s, Friday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Leilani’s On The Beach Friday, May 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com.

Alika Nakoʻoka, at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, May 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Danyel Alana at Hula Grill, Tuesday

Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill Tuesday, May 30, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She’s performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com

Violinist Andrea Walls at Java Jazz, Tuesday

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel Tuesday, May 30. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

All Star Show, Wednesday

An All Star Show with eight slam key guitar and ‘ukulele masters takes place with George Kahumoku at the Nāpilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, May 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group includes Peter deAquino, Sonny Lim, Kevin Brown, Stephen Inglis, Bryan Tolentino. For more information including tickets, go to Kahumoku.com.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua Friday

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, May 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Montage Kapalua Bay’s Cafe & Canoe Wednesday, May 31, from 6 to 8:30 p.m Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album Soul Love on her website danyelalana.com

Masters of Hawaiian Music, Sept. 14-Oct. 16

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku plans a U.S. continent tour from Sept. 14 through Oct. 16, with Ledward Kaapana and Jeff Peterson. Last year, Kahumoku received the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Artists’ 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information, go to Kahumoku.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua, Friday & Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, May 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Montage Kapalua Bay’s Cafe & Canoe Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Comedy Night with ‘Cash Cab’ Ben Bailey

Riseup Live & Comedy U Presents Comedian Ben Bailey at da Playground Maui Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m. Bailey is best known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning game show Cash Cab in New York City. Doors open at 8 p.m. Here’s the Cash Cab guy’s YouTube channel: For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Eli-Mac coming to Maui, Friday

Maui’s Eli-Mac is bringing her tour group to perform live at da Playground Maui Friday, May 26, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Eli-Mac, also known as Camile Velasco, is the Filipino-American singer from Maui who qualified in the top 10 at an American Idol contest that helped to launch her musical career. She was working as a waitress at her mom’s IHOP restaurant in Kahului at the time of the contest. She’s now based out of Los Angeles and is known for her popular reggae and hip hop tunes. Also performing with her is Eureka Sound and Elijah Sky. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

90s Dance Party, Saturday

A 90s Dance Party with music by Espresso takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Dragalicious show, Sunday

Mancandy Productions presents the Dragalicious Drag Show at da Playground Maui Sunday, May 28, at 8 p.m. Enjoy your favorite drag entertainment full of wigs, tricks and hair flips. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

The duo Namaka Pauole and Chayce Tancayo perform at The Point Cafe’ in Kula Saturday and Wednesday.

Namaka Pauole and Chayce Tancayo are a duo at The Point Cafe’

‘Ukulele player-virtuoso vocalist Namaka Pauole and guitar master Chayce Tancayo perform at The Point Cafe’ at Maui Ocean Organic Vodka in Kula, Saturday and Wednesday, May 27 and 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no charge for the outdoor sunset performance. Ocean Organic Vodka offers a paid tour of its distillery.

On Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, Jason Arcilla performs island-style music. On Sunday, May 28, Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs Hawaiian island style songs. On Monday, May 29, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs. Guitarist-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Wednesday, May 24. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, Bounty Music, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com. Maui Now’s Gary Kubota conducted an interview with Ken Burgmaier who’s behind organizing the weekly entertainment and a dozens of jazz festivals and documentaries.

Mark Johnstone at Paia Bay, Friday

Jazz pianist and singer Mark Johnstone entertains with Jessica Rabbit at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar at 120 Hāna Highway Friday, May 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to paiabaycoffeeandbar.com or call 808-579-3111.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Maui Slack Key Guitar & Ukulele Workshop

Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey guitar and ukulele workshops at the Napilikai Beach Resort from May 31 through June 7. It’s the 25th annual workshop teach group classes and also one-on-one private lessons conducted by Hawaii’s top musicians. You’ll spend a week in classes that cover playing techniques, song repertoire, jamming, composition, and a variety of other topics, all designed to take your playing to the next level. In addition to musical instruction, students can also take classes in Hawaiian history, culture, hula, and traditional crafts. For more information including registration, go to kahumoku.com/workshops/ or call 808-214-6949.

Hui No’eau summer classes

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is offering adult summer classes in ceramics starting Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. and new classes, on June 1. Youth classes “Summer Camp Kaluanui,” ages 6 to 10, begin May 29. There’s a waitlist for certain ages. Teens Jewelry & Metalsmithing Studio classes with Julie Matheis take place from June 6 through 27. For more information including registration, call 808-572-6560, ext. 21

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom are performing a benefit concert for Assistance Dogs of Hawaii at The Shops at Wailea Friday.

Gilliom and Esquire in Wailea, Friday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire are performing a benefit concert for Assistance Dogs of Hawaii at The Shops at Wailea Friday, May 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is at the Lower Valley Performance Area. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band and an actor and star in his play “White Hawaiian.” Esquire is a well-known ‘ukulele master performing with the popular ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa.

Natalie Nicole Robles performs at Kapa Room

Guitarist-singer Natalie Nicole Robles performs at the Maui Marriott’s Kapa Room Thursday, May 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. She sings soulful covers. Robles, who also entertains at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina Sunday, also performs at South Shore Tiki Grill Tuesday, May 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. and What Ales You Wednesday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. She’s at NatalieNicoleRobles on Instagram.

Tempa Singer-Nave performs Saturday

Tempa Singer-Nave performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, May 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. She sings with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Angela and Phil Benoit

Benoits perform jazz at Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

Island Soul, Sunday

The dance band Island Soul entertains with hits from the 70s till now at Mulligans On The Blue sunset Sunday, May 28, at sunset from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information including cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected] .