Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply in the state in April 2023, according to the new Hawaiʻi Vacation Rental Performance report compiled by the state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism.

There were 235,400 available unit nights on Maui last month, up +7.4% vs. 2022, and down -8.6% vs. 2019. Unit demand was 150,100 unit nights down -10.6% vs. 2022, and down -25.8% vs. 2019. This resulted in 63.7% occupancy, down -12.9% vs. 2022, and down -14.7% vs. 2019.

The Average Daily Rate for Vacation Rentals in Maui County was $373 in April, up +8.2% vs. 2022, and up 50.6% vs. 2019. For April 2023, Maui County hotels reported ADR at $609 and occupancy of 65.4%.

Statewide data: Increased supply and ADR

Vacation rentals across Hawaiʻi reported increases in supply and average daily rate (ADR), with lower demand and occupancy, in April 2023 compared to April 2022. In comparison to pre-pandemic April 2019, ADR was higher in April 2023, but vacation rental supply, demand and occupancy were lower.

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) issued today the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report for the month of April utilizing data compiled by Transparent Intelligence, Inc.

In April 2023, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 739,400 unit nights (+17.2% vs. 2022, -12.6% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 418,300 unit nights (-8.3% vs. 2022, -32.4% vs. 2019) (Figures 1 and 2). This combination resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 56.6 percent (-15.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -16.5 percentage points vs. 2019) for April. Occupancy for Hawai‘i’s hotels was 73.9 percent in April 2023.

The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in April was $307 (+5.6% vs. 2022, +50.1% vs. 2019). By comparison, the ADR for hotels was $376 in April 2023. It is important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

The data in DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report. A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home. This report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.

