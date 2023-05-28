Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair is Maui’s signature agricultural festival. Formerly known as the annual “Maui County Agricultural Festival,” AgFest merged with Maui 4-H Livestock Association in 2019 and moved to War Memorial Special Events Field to further expand.

Certain War Memorial Complex facilities will close to the public on June 3 to accommodate the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair happening on that day, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

War Memorial’s tennis courts, Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool and Little League Fields No. 1-5 will close to the public June 3. The Wailuku facilities will reopen to the public the following day during normal hours.

