Certain War Memorial Complex facilities will close to the public on June 3 to accommodate the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair happening on that day, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
War Memorial’s tennis courts, Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool and Little League Fields No. 1-5 will close to the public June 3. The Wailuku facilities will reopen to the public the following day during normal hours.
