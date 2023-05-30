Maui Arts & Entertainment

My Partner, Hawaiʻi’s first Boys’ Love Drama wins Audience Award at LA Asian Pacific Film Festival 

May 30, 2023, 5:53 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • PC: My Partner
  • PC: My Partner
  • PC: My Partner
  • PC: My Partner
  • PC: My Partner
  • PC: My Partner

My Partner, Hawaiʻi’s first Boys’ Love drama, won the Audience Award (Narrative) at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

The film tells the story of two Lahainaluna high school senior boys whose separate worlds collide in a journey of self-awakening, according to Maui’s Lance D. Collins who wrote the screenplay.

Directed by Native Hawaiian visual storyteller Keliʻi Grace, the film focuses on the lives of Edmar, a high achieving Filipino student, and Pili, a Native Hawaiian student athlete stand-out, as their seemingly separate worlds enter into a collision course when they are assigned to work on a class project  together despite coming from rival friend groups.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cast and crew are all based in Hawaiʻi, and all of the cast members are first-time film actors. Kaipo Dudoit and Jayron Munoz play the main characters. Dudoit also landed the role of David Kawena in Disney’s Live Action Lilo & Stitch, currently filming on Oʻahu.

My Partner has also been officially selected for the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. My Partner will screen on June 8 at the Liberty Cinema, Mumbai, India.

My Partner will also be featured at the BJX Bajio International Film Festival on June 14 in Guanajuato, Mexico.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The My Partner trailer has also had over 2.2 million views on Facebook since it was posted last month.

The film website can be found at mypartnermovie.com.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
124 People Cited At Kaʻena Point State Park Most For Access During Off Hours 2Rep Tokuda Congratulates Hawaiʻi Born American Idol Winner Iam Tongi 3Damage To Be Assessed After Moorings Were Placed On Coral During Hawaiʻi Island Canoe Regatta 4Friends Of Haleakala National Park Seeks Volunteers For 2 Night Service Trip June 10 12 5Visitors Urged To Avoid Individual Trips To East Maui Slope Stabilization Expected To Start Soon 6List Maui Lane Closures Through June 2 2023