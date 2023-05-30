





















My Partner, Hawaiʻi’s first Boys’ Love drama, won the Audience Award (Narrative) at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

The film tells the story of two Lahainaluna high school senior boys whose separate worlds collide in a journey of self-awakening, according to Maui’s Lance D. Collins who wrote the screenplay.

Directed by Native Hawaiian visual storyteller Keliʻi Grace, the film focuses on the lives of Edmar, a high achieving Filipino student, and Pili, a Native Hawaiian student athlete stand-out, as their seemingly separate worlds enter into a collision course when they are assigned to work on a class project together despite coming from rival friend groups.

The cast and crew are all based in Hawaiʻi, and all of the cast members are first-time film actors. Kaipo Dudoit and Jayron Munoz play the main characters. Dudoit also landed the role of David Kawena in Disney’s Live Action Lilo & Stitch, currently filming on Oʻahu.

My Partner has also been officially selected for the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. My Partner will screen on June 8 at the Liberty Cinema, Mumbai, India.

My Partner will also be featured at the BJX Bajio International Film Festival on June 14 in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The My Partner trailer has also had over 2.2 million views on Facebook since it was posted last month.

The film website can be found at mypartnermovie.com.