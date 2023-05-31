The Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair gives attendees an exciting overview of Maui’s ag industry, with a chance to meet farmers and ranchers and to enjoy the island’s rich agricultural history and culture.

While Maui residents know the island has a robust farming community, it’s a bit of a shock to most visitors — especially those having to stop for cows in the road on the way down from Haleakalā.

But residents and visitors can celebrate all things agriculture on Saturday at the 14th Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair, featuring signature events, education, food and fun — and a special performance by Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Paula Fuga and her band.

Paula Fuga. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Once again, dedicated island farmers will be honored with the “Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast.” Talented young people will be showcased with the Maui 4-H Livestock Show & Auction. Extraordinary Maui chefs will be put to the test with the “Grand Taste” — with organizers this year adding “Grand Desserts.” And you can wear out your kids at the Keiki Zone, featuring bouncers, face painting and games.

The AgFest is just one of the many things to do in Maui this upcoming week of June 1 to 7. Below is our Top 20 list.

And for for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment, community events and outdoor/farmers markets — for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 — Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Festival (June 3, Kahului)

The 2023 Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair is presented by the Maui County Farm Bureau and takes place at the War Memorial Special Events Field. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with Fuga playing at 12:45 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and cash only at the door. It’s free for individuals 18 and under with a student ID. Parking is free. For more information, including tickets to the pancake breakfast and taste events, go to www.MauiAgFest.org or call 808-385-3530.

No. 2. — All Star Show: Slack Key & ‘Ukulele Masters (June 7, Lahaina)

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku, along with ʻukulele and slack key masters Ledward Kaapana, Jeff Peterson and Herb Ohta Jr. will perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The performance is the grand finale to a seven-day workshop, during which the four were among the instructors teaching ‘ukulele and and slack key. For more information or to inquire about tour availability, go to Kahumoku.com.

No. 3 — “The Voice” finalist Thunderstorm Artis at Ritz-Carton (June 2, Kapalua)

Thunderstorm Artis

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Thunderstorm Artis, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” performs at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz-Carllton Maui, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Artis has toured with Jack Johnson and Train and shared the stage with legends like Booker T. Jones. He grew up on Oʻahu in a musical family and started playing drums at 9, later taking up piano, guitar and harmonica. To learn more about Thunderstorm Artis, visit thunderstormartis.com.

No. 4 — The Elovaters at da Playground (June 1, Māʻalaea)

The American progressive roots band The Elovaters performs at da Playground Maui at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The reggae band exploded onto the music scene in 2018 with a Billboard number 1 reggae album “Defy Gravity.”

The band won Artist Of The Year and Live Act of the Year in the 2022 New England Music Awards. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

No. 5 — ArT=Mixx returns to the MACC (June 3, Kahului)

After a three-year absence, ArT=Mixx returns to the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID.

The event, called “Instinct,” is a fusion of performing and visual arts elaborating on ideas in the current exhibit at the Schaefer International Gallery: “Anima: Doorways of Perception.” Attendees are encouraged to dress with costumes for the occasion, creating a fun atmosphere for mingling and connecting with the arts. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

No. 6 — Encore of the play Misery (June 2-11, Kīhei)

The play “Misery,” based on the novel by Stephen King and written by William Goldman, is making an having an encore at ProArts Playhouse. It was a multiple winner of Maui’s 2022 Standing Ovation Awards.

The play — featuring Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland — revolves around a former nurse who takes care of a recovering novelist. She keeps the writer prisoner until he resurrects her favorite fictional character whose name is “Misery.” For more information or tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 7 — Grammy bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos at Fleetwood’s (June 1 & 2, Lahaina)

Lenny Castallenos

The House Shakers with Grammy bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos will perform classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s on Front Street, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

No. 8 — Singer-songwriter Shauna McCoy at Ohana (June 5 & 6, Kīhei)

Shauna McCoy

Singer-songwriter Shauna McCoy, nominated for a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award, performs as a duo with guitarist Alan Stevens at Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill, from 6 to 9 p.m.

McCoy, who also plays the ‘ukulele and guitar, was nominated in the Contemporary Album of the Year Category for “Past Life Lovers.” The album is available for streaming on platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music & Youtube Music. For more information, go to ohanaseafoodbarandgrill.com

No. 9 — Toby Couture Quartet at Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Factory (June 4, Lahaina)

Pianist Toby Couture brings his quartet to perform jazz at the Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Factory Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Ticket proceeds go to musical workshops for youths.

Jazz Maui presents the Toby Couture Quartet at the Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Factory, from 5 to 7 p.m. Coture, a pianist and keyboardist, received his musical training at the Conservatory of Music SUNY Purchase College. He has worked with many local musicians on Maui, including Willie Nelson, Marty Dread and Guerilla Jazz.

The quartet includes bassist Ashton Yarbrough, drummer Paul Marchetti and vocalist Pohai Mo’iha. Advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at www.mauichocolatetour.com/sunset-jazz/ or JazzMaui.org. The ticket proceeds go to benefit Jazz Maui’s youth workshops on Maui.

No. 10 — Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana, with album “Soul Love” (June 2 & 7, Kapalua)

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on June 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. and at the Montage Kapalua Bay’s Cafe & Canoe Wednesday on June 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m

Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album “Soul Love” on her website danyelalana.com

No. 11: Maui Jazz & Blues Festival series at Ocean Organic Vodka (June 1-7, Kula)

Joie Yasha

As part of the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival series, there are several performances this upcoming week at the The Point Cafe at Ocean Organic Vodka, all from 5 to 7 p.m.

June 1: Guitar master Liz Moreles & Shania Lee of the Ahumanu Band performing Hawaiian-style music

June 2: Jazz and blues saxophonist Joie Yasha and her band

June 3: ‘Ukulele player-virtuoso vocalist Namaka Pauole and guitar master Chayce Tancayo

June 4: Nā Hōkū-nominated slack key guitarist Damon Parrillo & Ron Hetteen

June 5: ‘Ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi

June 6: Parillo & Hetteen

June 7: Guitarist-singer Randall Rospond with his “funky, groovin’ poetic folk”

The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Maui Now’s Gary Kubota conducted an interview with Ken Burgmaier who’s behind organizing the weekly entertainment and a dozens of jazz festivals and documentaries.

No. 12 — Lahaina Arts Society Fair (June 2 & 3, Lahaina)

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items, such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

No. 13 — Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nakoʻoka at the Westin (June 3, Kāʻanapali)

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui from 5 to 7 p.m. Maui born and raised, Alika comes from a long tradition of popular Hawaiian entertainers such as his father Alika Sr. and his uncles Jesse Nakoʻoka and William “Smiley” Nako’oka.

Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. The musical styling of Alika ranges from Hawaiian, island-style, soul, pop, rock and R&B. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

No. 14 — Pride Party at da Playground (June 2, Māʻalaea)

The Maui AIDS Foundation is hosting a “Pride Party” at da Playground Maui, at 7 p.m. The event includes a costume contest with prizes, dance with DJ Playfire Ono, and drag performances by ManyCandy Productions.

For more information and tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

No. 15 — Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez at Nalu’s (June 4, Kīhei)

Singer-ukulele player Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Kanekoa and Lopez are members of the popular ‘ukulele-powered touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

No. 16 — Saturday Night Vibez with DJs from around the world (June 3, Māʻalaea)

“Saturday Night Vibez” at da Playground Maui features DJs from around the world, including DJ LEX with special guest sets from J. Esco, Joe Cortez and DJ LX. With more than 640,000 TikTok followers, DJ Lex brings one of the Bay Area’s hottest sounds too Maui.

For more information and tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

No. 17 — Reading of the play “Furthest From the Fall” (June 5, Wailuku)

A free reading of the play “Furthest From The Fall” takes place at the ʻĪao Theater at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The play, written and directed by Francis Tau’a (co-author of “Lesser Ahi”), tells the story of a young woman going off to college and coming to terms with her divorced parents. Will she understand the choices they made? And how will those choices effect her own life decisions?

The reading is part of the Ono series created to give actors more chances to perform; artists more opportunities to present their works; and audiences the ability to see works that may not make it to full production. Registration is required to reserve seats at mauionstage.com or by calling 808-242-6969.

No. 18 — Violinist Andrea Walls at Java Jazz (June 3 & 6, Lahaina)

Andrea Walls

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with guitarist Joshua Emmanuel, from June 3 and 6, from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

No. 19 — Joe Cano & Louise Lambert perform at Sargent’s (June 2 & 3, Lahaina)

Louise Lambert

Guitarist-singer Joe Cano performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday on June 2; and pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs on June 3. The performances are from 6 to 9 p.m.

This week’s featured artist is Taryn Alessandro, a contemporary master, mixed media painter. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

No. 20 — Sunset Sundays with Island Soul at Mulligans On The Blue (June 4, Wailea)

The dance band Island Soul entertains with hits from the 80s till now, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The local band plays soul, funk and rock. For more information including cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131. $5 cover.

