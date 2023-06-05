Christine Christensen, Lisa Paulson, Jaelyn Takiguchi, Sherrie McKeown, Dr. Lorrin Pang, Stephanie Kaplan (left to right), Photo Courtesy of MHLA

The Visitor Industry and Maui Hotel & Lodging Association responded to Maui District Health Office’s donation request for homeless outreach. Donations were sought to serve the needs of the congregate populations of domestic violence, substance abuse and homeless shelters.

Due to logistics, the Maui District Health Office reached out for assistance from the community to provide essential items for the next two weeks of outreach.

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association successfully contributed $2,500 worth of feminine hygiene products, individual use bacitracin, hydrogen peroxide, disinfectant wipes, bandaids, razors, deodorant, soap bars, laundry detergent, sunscreen, chapstick, toothpaste, floss and can openers. The Maui Beach Hotel has committed further contribution of home items such as towels.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Maui District Health Office thanks the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and all our community partners for standing in the gap with us, whether it be by service or donation,” said Sherrie McKeown, infection preventionist.

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association encourages the Maui community to join in and contribute with further needed items of pillows, washcloths, water bottles, brushes, flushable baby wipes,nail clippers, non-perishable snacks, socks, lotion, hair ties, rain ponchos, flashlights, backpacks and rubber slippers.

For donation coordination, contact the Outreach Team, Stephanie Kaplan at 808-283-2086 or Sherrie McKeown at 808-984-8213 and [email protected].