St. Anthony School.

Saint Anthony School on Maui commemorates 175 years with celebratory events throughout the year. The celebration starts in June 2023, and continues through July 2024.

The annual Links to Education Golf Tournament will take place on June 17, 2023 at the Dunes, Maui Lani. This shotgun, two person scramble event will commence at 7 a.m., with an 11:30 a.m. awards luncheon to follow at Trojan Cafe.

The 31st Annual Hoʻolauleʻa will take place on June 24, 2023 at the Saint Anthony’s Sullivan Field from 5 to 10 p.m. This year, the Class of 1958 will be welcoming all classmates to celebrate the 65th anniversary of this graduating class. The entire Maui community and all alumni are encouraged to celebrate with feature performance by Nevah Too Late. Tickets are available at sasmaui.org for $55 per adult.

Over the same weekend, the Class of 1973 is also celebrating their 50th graduation reunion. All alumni will be recognized at the Saint Anthony Church mass by Monsignor Terrance Watanabe on June 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

To commemorate the 175th anniversary, a Sunday in the Shade – A Vintage Pāʻina event, is planned on Oct. 1, 2023 on the school grounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entire community is encouraged to join Saint Anthony School for this fundraising event that will feature divine island-style entertainment, distinctive silent and live auction, distinguished awards, and delectable brunch. Guests are encouraged to wear holokū, muʻumuʻu, aloha shirts, pāpale, or the like, and adorn themselves with the beauty of Maui’s flowers.

For more information including table sponsorships, tickets and silent auction contributions, visit the event page online.

Prior to brunch, the Most Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop Diocese of Honolulu will join Monsignor Terrence Watanabe for Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Anthony Church. All of the community is invited to celebrate this special occasion. For more information on the Saint Anthony of Padua Church visit their website.

Additional events will be announced throughout the year.