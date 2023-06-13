Maui Arts & Entertainment

The MACC Presents Kumu Kahua Theatre’s production of Folks You Meet At Longs

June 13, 2023, 6:13 AM HST
* Updated June 13, 6:17 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Folks you meet at Longs by Lee Cataluna. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Kumu Kahua Theatre’s production of Folks You Meet At Longs, July 22-23 at the McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

The play by Lee Cataluna is directed by Alvin Chan, and highlights the wide and wild range of characters that frequent the aisles of Hawaiʻi’s drug store.

Characters range from a lip gloss smacking hickey-necked teenager to a creepy uncle, a pickled-mango-craving hāpai mom and everything in between in this raucous collection of monologues.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The hit play premiered at Oʻahu’s Kumu Kahua in 2003 before becoming an award-winning book. Playwright Lee Cataluna was born and raised on Maui. 

The show on July 22 is 7:30 p.m. The July 23 performance is at 2 p.m.

This show is not suitable for all ages.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $30 plus applicable fees. MACC members get a 10% discount. Advance ticket sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. Box Office hours for email and phone inquiries to 808-242-SHOW are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays prior to the performance. 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Rare Quadruply Lensed Supernova Discovered Using Data From Observatory On Hawaiʻi Island 2Vidoe Kilauea Fountains Remain About 30 Feet High 3Dwayne The Rock Johnson Drops In At Maui Powerhouse Gym In Kihei Makes Lasting Impression 4First Paʻu Queen In 10 Years Rides Kamehameha Day In Lahaina June 17 5Hokuleʻa Greeted By Hundreds At Auke Bay In Juneau Alaska 6Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Awards 6 Scholarships To Maui Students