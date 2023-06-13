Folks you meet at Longs by Lee Cataluna. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Kumu Kahua Theatre’s production of Folks You Meet At Longs, July 22-23 at the McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

The play by Lee Cataluna is directed by Alvin Chan, and highlights the wide and wild range of characters that frequent the aisles of Hawaiʻi’s drug store.

Characters range from a lip gloss smacking hickey-necked teenager to a creepy uncle, a pickled-mango-craving hāpai mom and everything in between in this raucous collection of monologues.

The hit play premiered at Oʻahu’s Kumu Kahua in 2003 before becoming an award-winning book. Playwright Lee Cataluna was born and raised on Maui.

The show on July 22 is 7:30 p.m. The July 23 performance is at 2 p.m.

This show is not suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $30 plus applicable fees. MACC members get a 10% discount. Advance ticket sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. Box Office hours for email and phone inquiries to 808-242-SHOW are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays prior to the performance.