West Side

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 69. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to 63 to 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to 63 to 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 89. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 66 to 72. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to 63 to 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to 63 to 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 62 to 73. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

The gusty easterly trade winds will continue into Tuesday, then ease slightly Tuesday night through the second half of the week. As areas of moisture move through, showers will be common over windward and mauka locations, while only a few make it over our drier leeward areas.

Discussion

The surface ridge located to our north will remain strong through the start of the week, which supports the gusty easterly trades holding. An area of moisture moving through this morning has led to frequent showers over windward and mauka locations. Some of these have made it into our leeward areas overnight, likely due to the slight increase in the trade inversion (Hilo upper air sounding up to around 9000 ft). Expect this trend to continue through the morning hours. Near-term guidance shows another area of enhanced moisture approaching and clipping the western end of the state Tuesday through Wednesday, which will keep the rainfall chances in the forecast, especially overnight through morning hours for windward/mauka locations. Thereafter, a slight weakness forming in the ridge to the north will translate to our strong trades easing into the moderate to breezy range beginning around or by Wednesday. Stable conditions aloft combined with plenty of mid-level dry air and the lighter trades will lead to the shower distribution and frequency for windward areas decreasing slightly.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through twenty-four hours and beyond. AIRMET Tango for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain will remain in effect for all islands.

Low clouds and showers will favor north through east sections of the islands as bands of moisture move through from time to time. Brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibilities are possible within any showers that occur, but VFR conditions are expected to prevail most areas today.

As of 2 am Monday, radar indicated active showers moving through Oahu and just upstream of Molokai and Oahu. AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration has been reissued for windward Oahu. Conditions are expected to end on Oahu later this morning but will likely redevelop late this evening. Mountain obscuration could also become an issue for windward Big Island this evening.

Marine

Surface high pressure far northeast of the islands will remain nearly stationary the next couple of days, weakening slightly around midweek. Strong to near-gale force trade winds continue, as does a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for all waters. A slight decrease in wind speeds tonight may allow some zones to be removed from the SCA. A return to SCA over typical windy zones around Maui County and the Big Island is expected around midweek.

The current south-southeast swell is gradually diminishing, as another pulse of south-southeast swell is expected to bring south facing shores back into High Surf Advisory Criteria later today through Tuesday. Observations at the offshore buoys have shown an increase in the long period bands as reinforcements are expected to build later today. Surf along south shores will return to the summertime average (or lower) later in the week.

Nearshore PacIOOS Mokapu buoy shows that combined seas leveled off near 8 feet. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades before easing slightly. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for all south facing shores.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

