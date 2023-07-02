Back-to-School Supply Drives for Maui kids in need, through July 21, 2023.

The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Maui, Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu in July and August.

Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper.

For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.

“We encourage our island communities to step up and help our keiki-in-need as families begin preparations for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year,” said Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The cost of many items on traditional back-to-school lists can be out of reach for many families and our goal is to help make sure each keiki has the supplies they need to succeed.”

Here is a list of current drives and deadlines, and events by island:

Maui

Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku

Adopt a Backpack Campaign until July 21 : The Salvation Army is partnering with Maui County Federal Credit Union, Aloha Pacific Credit Union, and the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui's children in need. Maui County Federal Credit Union is holding school supplies and backpack drives at each of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku until July 21. Aloha Pacific Credit Union is holding school supply and backpack drive at their Kahului branch until July 21. Participating members of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association will be collecting donations of school supplies and backpacks. Monetary donations may also be made to the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association online campaign at schoolsupplymaui.org

: The Salvation Army is partnering with Maui County Federal Credit Union, Aloha Pacific Credit Union, and the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need.

Donations also can be dropped off until July 21 at the following Salvation Army locations:

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps : 45 W. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului, HI 96732 Drop-off hours: M-F, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, call 808-871-6270.

: 45 W. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului, HI 96732 The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps : 135 Shaw St, Lahaina, HI 96761 Drop-off hours: M-F, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, call 808-661-5335.

: 135 Shaw St, Lahaina, HI 96761

Hawaiʻi Island

Hilo: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps, 219 Ponahawai St., Hilo, HI 96720

Back-to-School supply drive until Aug. 4: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps is collecting school supply donations through August 4. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Captain Felicia LeMar at 808-935-1277 or email [email protected].

Kailua-Kona: The Salvation Army Kona Corps, 75-223 Kalani St., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Back-to-school supply drive until Aug. 4: The Salvation Army Kona Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until August 4. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact The Salvation Army Kona Corps at 808-326-2330.

Kauaʻi

Hanapēpē: The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps, 4465 Puolo Rd., Hanapēpē, HI 96716

Back-to-school supply drive until Aug. 1: The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until Aug. 1. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Līhuʻe: The Salvation Army Līhuʻe Corps, 4182 Hardy St., Līhuʻe, HI 96766

Back-to-school supply drive until Aug. 1: The Salvation Army Līhuʻe Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until Aug. 1. Donations can be dropped off at the Līhuʻe Corps Thrift Store on any Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oʻahu

Honolulu: The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps, 296 N. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817

Back-to-school supply drive Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 20: The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps is collecting school supply donations until July 20 to benefit keiki-in-need in Honolulu. Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kaneʻohe/Windward Oʻahu:

Windward Mall – Cram the Van, July 15: The Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps is partnering with Windward Mall to collect school supply donations via a drive-thru school supply drive to support keiki-in-need living in Windward Oahu. Drop off school supply donations at Windward Mall to help Cram the Van on July 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event location will be in the parking lot by Kamehameha Hwy., near the Leonard’s Bakery “Malasadamobile.”

Kapolei/West Oʻahu/North Shore: The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaiʻi, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway, ʻEwa Beach, HI 96706