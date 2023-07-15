Lena Jankovic. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Lena Jankovic, 28, of Wailuku.

Jankovic was reported missing on the afternoon of July 15, 2023, by her family, who has not seen or heard from her since the early afternoon of July 14, 2023.

Jankovic does not own a vehicle or cell phone but is known to frequent the Kahului area, including the Kahului Harbor, according to police. Police say she may be vulnerable/at-risk, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Jankovic is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including the word “love” in the shape of a heart on her inner right wrist, the phrase “Under love’s heavy burden do I sink….” on her inner left bicep, unknown writing in cursive on her inner left wrist, and a floral print henna tattoo with a lion’s head on her upper back. She was last seen wearing light brown bell-bottom pants, a light brown spaghetti strap top, and unknown-colored sandals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jankovic is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-021876.