Hawaiʻi IR satellite imagery as Tropical Storm Calvin moves to the west. 4:10 p.m. 7.18.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

Tropical Storm Calvin strengthened since this morning as it heads west toward Hawai’i island, which is expected to see impacts as early as tonight.

National Weather Service’s flood watch and wind advisory remain in effect for Maui County. A high wind warning, where hazardous gusts can exceed 60 mph, is anticipated to go into effect for Maui County tonight at 6 p.m.

“County of Maui departments have been taking pre-emptive action to prepare to respond should Calvin bring damaging conditions to the county,” according to a news release update.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

County officials say staff are inspecting and clearing culverts, and inspecting and testing drainage pumps to confirm they operate. Sand plugs are being lowered in Kīhei to help potential release of floodwaters. Also, traffic control devices are being assembled and prepared to deploy where hazards or closures of roadways occur, according to the update.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, there are no planned closures at this time in Maui County, but should conditions deteriorate and impacts from Calvin warrant closures, the county will make public announcements as necessary.

“The county’s emergency operating center remains in a ready-state in coordination with state and federal agencies. Also, County of Maui officials will continue to be in contact with emergency responder operations on Moloka’i, Lānaʻi, East Maui and other remote areas,” the release stated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The center of Tropical Storm Calvin is forecast to pass very close to Hawai’i island from Tuesday night and into Wednesday, bringing the possibility for peripheral impacts of heavy rain, wind gusts and high surf to other islands. It is expected to weaken as it moves westward to the south of other Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

MAUI INFO: In the latest forecast update for Maui County, the National Weather Service reported an increase in rainfall totals over windward Maui. “Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible tonight through Wednesday… Aside from the heavy rain threat, damaging winds will be possible with the strongest winds downwind of terrain or leeward areas. Wind gusts of 60 mph will be possible, thus a High Wind Warning has been issued starting this evening with peak winds expected late tonight through Wednesday morning,” according to the NWS.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed through credible sources such as the National Weather Service Hurricane Center, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency and the Maui County Emergency Management Agency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is also urged to take the necessary steps to be prepared including having an emergency kit with essential items available.

“Our thoughts are with Hawai’i island as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches and their communities make their way safely through storm conditions,” county officials said in a news release.