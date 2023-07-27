West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 77. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated light showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. North winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered light showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 90. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Scattered light showers in the morning. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered light showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers early in the morning, then sunny late in the morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs 70 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy trade winds and a typical summertime pattern of mainly windward showers will continue through the week.

Discussion

Typical summertime trade wind weather will dominate through the week. Strong high pressure will remain anchored far north of the islands, driving moderate to breezy trade winds, and a mid-level ridge parked overhead will maintain stable conditions with an inversion hovering between 5,000 to 8,000 ft. Shallow pockets of moisture riding in on the trades will periodically enhance windward rainfall, mainly at night and early in the morning, with one such area focused from Oahu to Maui this morning. No strong rainfall signatures are noted in the model guidance, though Friday and Saturday look to have some decrease in shower activity. Leeward areas will be rather dry, with the exception of afternoon clouds and scattered showers over leeward Big Island slopes each day.

Aviation

Quick-moving trade winds will persist through the evening hours, then weaken a bit on Friday. Clouds and scattered showers will mainly affect windward locations, with isolated showers occasionally spilling over to leeward locations.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for windward exposures of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. Conditions are expected to improve toward noon as daytime heating encourages low clouds to lift and dissipate.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for occasional moderate low-level turbulence to the lee of higher terrain. Conditions are expected to persist through this evening and possibly beyond.

Marine

A surface high pressure system located far north of the state will maintain locally strong trade winds across the area into early next week. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect through Saturday afternoon for the typically windier waters adjacent to the islands of Maui County and the Big Island. Based on the latest forecast, this SCA will likely need to be extended beyond Saturday for these same areas.

No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A mix of small, medium-period south and southwest swell energy is expected to produce small, background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. The wave model guidance indicates a small, long- period southwest swell arriving Sunday may produce a bump in surf heights along south facing shores early next week. The trade winds will likely maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend. Expect nearly flat conditions to persist along north facing shores.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!