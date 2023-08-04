Satellite imagery of Hurricane Dora over the Eastern Pacific. PC: (8.4.23, 7 a.m.) NOAA/NHC

Hurricane Dora is still a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph, but forecasters say the system has weakened some as it moves westward over the open Eastern Pacific.

The National Weather Service advises that “while it should continue to be monitored, guidance shows Dora passing south of the islands.” Forecasters with the NWS are anticipating limited showers with trade winds becoming strong and gusty on Tuesday.

The system was last located: about 1,935 miles E of South Point, Hawai’i Island; 1970 miles ESE of Hāna, Maui; 2000 miles ESE of Kahului, Maui; 2035 miles ESE of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi; 2035 miles ESE of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi; and 2095 miles ESE of Honolulu, Oʻahu.

Even while weakening, Dora is expected to remain a hurricane through the entire 5-day forecast period, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.

Dora 5-day forecast. (8.4.23, 5 a.m.) PC: NOAA/NHC

The system has been described as “compact,” with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the water, the NWS says a moderate long-period easterly swell will be generated from Dora. “The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where heights could exceed the advisory level late Monday through Tuesday night,” according to an NWS area forecast. “A short- to medium-period southeast swell is also expected to fill in Tuesday through midweek as Dora passes far to the south,” the NWS reports.