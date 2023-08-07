Maui News

Brush fire on Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia burns 7 acres

August 7, 2023, 6:22 PM HST
* Updated August 7, 7:56 PM
An afternoon brush fire along Baldwin Avenue burned a total of 7 acres before being brought under control Monday.

The fire was reported at 5:04 p.m. on Aug. 7, near the intersection of Baldwin Ave. and Holomua Road in Pāʻia.

Crews arrived to find an area of brush on fire and spreading rapidly, fanned by the strong and gusty tradewinds. Crews extended lines to contain the fire, while Air 1 was dispatched to make water drops to limit the spread.

Responding units included: Engine 2, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Engine 14, Tanker 14, Hazmat 10, Air 1 and a Battalion Chief.

Crews remained on scene into the evening to conduct mop-up operations and further secure the perimeter.

Posted: 6:13 p.m., Aug. 7, 2023

Baldwin Ave. closed in both directions between Pāʻia School and Holomua Road due to a brush fire. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

Comments

