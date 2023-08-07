Tre’ Evans-Dumaran. Right photo courtesy 808HotShots / Kevin Kirk

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation announced the launch of its scholarship program in memory of Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, whose life was cut short while serving the community as a firefighter on Maui.

The 24-year-old firefighter was with the department for more than three years when he was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a flooding incident in Kīhei earlier this year.

Chelsie Evans Enos, Mom of Tre’ and Founder of the Live Like Tre’ Foundation said, “Through these scholarships, we aim to keep Tre’s legacy alive and empower promising individuals who share his passion for learning and serving others. Our hope is that these recipients will continue to spread kindness and make a positive impact in the world, just as Tre’ did during his time with us, helping to fill the void left with us after his passing.”

Tre’ was on April 1, 1998, and was known as a scholar athlete who embraced learning in all aspects of life, including his dream of one day becoming a pilot.

“Tre’s dedication, kindness, and love for others continue to inspire those who knew him, and his memory lives on through the work of the Live Like Tre’ Foundation,” according to organizers. “In honor of his spirit and dedication, the Live Like Tre’ Foundation seeks to inspire and support future generations through scholarship opportunities and acts of kindness.”

The foundation will provide six $500 scholarships to deserving students, particularly those from single-parent households, student athletes, and individuals with aspirations of becoming a pilot. Additionally, the foundation will allocate funds towards small grants for acts of kindness, furthering its commitment to spreading positivity and compassion.

Applications for the Live Like Tre’ Foundation scholarships will be accepted from Hawaiʻi residents or students who have moved from Hawaiʻi to seek further education or training. To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in college or a job training program such as flight school. The application deadline is Sept. 15, 2023. Recipients of the awards will be announced on Oct. 15, 2023.

Interested applicants can apply by visiting the Live Like Tre’ Foundation website at www.liveliketre.org and filling out the online application form. The form will require information about how applicants fit the qualifications and how they plan to “Live Like Tre’.”

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation welcomes individuals, businesses, and organizations to support its mission by making donations or contributing to the scholarship fund. Every contribution will help the foundation extend its reach and impact more lives positively.

For more information about the Live Like Tre’ Foundation, the scholarship opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit www.liveliketre.org.