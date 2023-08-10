West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 91. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 77. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 90. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 92. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure system northwest of the island chain will produce moderate trade winds across the region today as the ridge north of the state weakens. Trade winds will remain at moderate levels through Tuesday with brief passing showers mainly affecting windward and mountain areas.

Discussion

The satellite imagery this morning continues to show bands of stratocumulus clouds drifting into the windward slopes of the Hawaiian Islands. This cloud pattern is a good indication that the moisture levels have improved across the region. These clouds will produce scattered showers along the eastern slopes of all islands through the early morning hours.

A high pressure system northwest of the state will continue to weaken as a low pressure system drifts into the Eastern Pacific basin. Trade wind speeds will decrease today and then hold at moderate speeds from Friday through next week Tuesday. Overall stable conditions are expected with limited shower activity. Expect a typical dry summer trade wind weather pattern from Thursday onward with brief passing showers, favoring the diurnal overnight to early morning hours and mainly affecting windward and mountain areas.

Shower trends may increase slightly for East Maui and Northeast to Southeast Big Island from Monday night into Tuesday morning as a convergence band moves into the eastern half of the state.

Aviation

Surface pressure gradients will continue to ease slightly this morning and allow trade winds to become moderate to locally breezy. This typical trade flow will advect low level moisture in from the northeast and generate scattered showers along mainly the windward coasts and slopes. There may be brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility, but not expecting anything widespread. Shower chances dwindle by this afternoon.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate turbulence immediately south through west of mountains of all islands.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades have returned and will persist into tonight, then ease into the moderate to fresh category Friday (below advisory level) through the weekend due to a weakness forming in the ridge to the north.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the trades ease locally and upstream of the state across the eastern Pacific.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up today due to a mix of a southeast and a long-period south-southwest swell. As the southeast source quickly diminishes through the day, the south- southwest swell will peak just under the advisory level. A gradual downward trend is then anticipated through the weekend.

Surf along north facing shores could trend up above the summertime flat levels early next week as a tiny north-northwest swell arrives from a distant packet of fresh to strong northwest breezes forecast near the Date Line/Aleutians Friday into the weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST early this morning for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

