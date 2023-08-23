From Aug. 21 to Sept. 1, Aloha Pacific, HawaiʻiUSA, and Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Unions will accept donations of essential goods and supplies at select Oʻahu branches.

The credit unions are asking for donations of the following new, unused items:

The credit unions are asking for donations of the following new, unused items:

Non-perishable packaged food

Bottled water

Hygiene supplies (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, etc.)

Feminine hygiene products

Baby supplies (diapers, formula, etc.)

Blankets, pillows, towels

Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing

Drop-off locations on Oʻahu include:

Aloha Pacific FCU Kailua Branch, 200 Hamakua Dr # B6, Kailua

Aloha Pacific FCU Waimalu Branch, 98-1277 Kaʻahumanu St #143, Aiea

HawaiʻiUSA FCU Main Branch, 1226 College Walk, Honolulu

HawaiʻiUSA FCU Kahala Branch, 4137 Waiʻalae Ave, Honolulu

Hawaiian Financial FCU Kunia Branch, 94-595 Kupuohi St, Waipahū

Collection locations are also accepting the following new, travel-size supplies for recovery volunteers:

Nonperishable packaged snacks

Sports and energy drinks or packets

Bottled water

Sunscreen

“Credit unions are all about ‘people helping people’ and it’s in this spirit that we’re coming together to help the people of Maui,” said Vince Otsuka, president and chief executive officer of Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union. “The overwhelming community support for Maui has been heartwarming. Just last weekend, our friends at the Maʻi Movement pulled together their volunteers on short notice and packed 200 feminine hygiene kits we’ll be sending along with other period products to Maui.”

Norman Okimoto, president of Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union, said, “We also want to mālama the scores of first responders and volunteers who continue their recovery and relief work, as well as keep our community safe and protected.”

For a full list of all items needed and other ways to support Maui disaster relief efforts, visit www.alohapacific.com/kokua-maui.