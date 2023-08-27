CPB employees are eager to reopen the Lahaina Branch for customers on Monday, Aug. 28. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank announced the Lahaina Branch will reopen to serve the West Maui community on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The branch, which has been closed since Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, will provide a full range of business and personal banking services when it reopens on Monday.

“We are heartbroken and grieve with our family and friends that have been impacted by the wildfire in Lahaina,” said Central Pacific Bank President and CEO Arnold Martines. “I have been inspired by the stories I’ve heard from our employees and customers on how the Maui community has come together to support those in need. Our team has worked extremely hard to get our Lahaina Branch reopened so that we can support our customers and the community.”

Normal power, phone and data connectivity remains down, however CPB has set up a generator and satellite system in order to maintain power as well as safe, reliable service. The branch will be fully functional and will be able to replace debit cards, checks, and provide access to safe deposit boxes.

Additional CPB employees will be available to help with the appropriate loan payment deferral programs offered to customers, as well as the Natural Disaster Loan Program designed to provide quick access to funds for people in need.

The Lahaina Branch and its ATM, located at 355 Keawe Street Suite 401, will be open during its normal business hours beginning Monday, Aug. 28, 2023:

Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

“CPB is committed to continuing to help the community and is working on additional plans to offer space and resources to people and businesses in need,” according to bank representatives. More details will be announced as plans are finalized.

Central Pacific Bank Maui Relief Actions:

Residential Mortgage Loan Payment Deferral Programs 3-months principal and interest payment deferral available Email [email protected] for more information

Consumer, Auto, Home Equity Line, and Small Business Loan Payment Deferral Programs 3-months principal and interest payment deferral available Email [email protected] for more information

Commercial Loan and Commercial Real Estate Loan Payment Deferral Programs Contact your CPB relationship officer for more information

Natural Disaster Loan Program Up to $10,000 loans at special rates with flexible terms for people impacted by the Maui fires

Safe deposit box fees waived Lahaina Branch customers with existing boxes receive a 1-year waiver CPB will waive fees for customers on a 3×5 inch box at any Maui location for 1-year, subject to availability

ATM fees waived User fees are deactivated at all Maui ATMs for anyone on Maui CPB customers who are Maui residents will be reimbursed ATM fees when using non-CPB machines on a monthly basis

Expedited debit card and check replacement CPB will waive replacement fees for debit cards and the first order of replacement checks for Maui residents affected by the fire

Hawaii Bankers Association Aloha for Maui Campaign People can drop off a monetary donation in any amount to any CPB branch 100% of the funds CPB collects will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong fund

CPB Foundation donates $50,000 Hawaiʻi Red Cross

CPB Foundation donates $25,000 to the Maui Foodbank

Maui Customer Care Hotline – 808-871-0505 Dedicated hotline to expedite calls from Maui people



For updates on how CPB is helping customers in the Maui relief effort visit: https://www.cpb.bank/maui-relief