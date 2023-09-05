The power lines did not survive the high winds but Lahaina Gateway shopping center survived the Lahaina fire. Aug. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Cammy Clark/Maui Now)

County of Maui restrictions, triggered by fire evacuation orders Aug. 8, were lifted today, Sept. 5, 2023, for two West Maui parcels: Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., and Walgreens, 342 Keawe St.

Food and supplies will be distributed to West Maui residents at Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. The selection and quantity of items will be reduced in preparation for a move to a new location at Kahana Gateway, 4405 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road. On-site mobile health vehicle. On-site mobile health vehicle.

The businesses at Lahaina Gateway on the north side of Keawe Street and the businesses in the Walgreens parcel on the south side are open, although the public is advised to follow health recommendations. The public should continue to use caution when in this area.

An Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect for portions of Lahaina.

Hawaiian Electric Co. confirmed that the Lahaina Gateway and Walgreens sites have power. There are no concerns over structural safety or hazardous material, according to county officials.

The two parcels are not considered to be located in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area, even though some surrounding properties have extensive damage.

Entry into the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area remains prohibited unless authorized by law, due to health and safety risks and to protect against criminal property damage.

The Lahaina disaster area, which holds hazardous debris, includes the area delineated by government-placed barriers, according to Mayor Richard Bissen’s Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires effective Aug. 15.

The Lahaina fire is 100% contained but not yet extinguished.

Emphasizing that Maui County will prioritize the community – by weighing safety, cultural, environmental and resident interests – Mayor Bissen announced Aug. 29, 2023, that the county will transition from the search and recovery phase in Lahaina to the next phase, which will set the groundwork for residents and businesses to return to properties and workplaces.

For health and safety considerations when re-entering areas impacted by fire, visit the state Department of Health website at https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.