FIRE UPDATE

The destructive fire in Lahaina that started four weeks ago on Aug. 8, 2023, was declared 100% contained over the weekend, according to an update issued by the County of Maui.

The fire has burned an estimated 2,170 acres. Its path of destruction claimed the lives of at least 115 people, and damaged or destroyed 2,207 structures. Another 385 people remain unaccounted for according to an updated list issued by the FBI on Friday.

County officials say full containment of fires in Kula and Olinda has not been achieved. The Olinda fire is 90% contained and has burned 1,081 acres. The Kula fire is 95% contained and has burned 202 acres.

The Maui Fire Department advises the public that “extinguishing the Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires.”

FATALITY AND SEARCH UPDATE

Flowers are positioned at several road blocks that prevent access into the restricted Lahaina burn zone. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 55 individuals now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.

The police said that five other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lahaina;

Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

While 100% of the land search has been completed, the FBI continues to search nearshore waters for personal effects and potential remains.

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS

At this time, there is no list allowing residents to return to the disaster area in Lahaina. There will be a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents. Currently, the disaster area is restricted to authorized personnel only. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals with debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wire, and other objects. Unstable structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse, causing injury. For those who can return to their properties, county officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). More recommendations regarding PPE are available here.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY

Unsafe water map via County of Maui / Department of Water Supply.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply continues collecting water samples for daily testing in Unsafe Water Advisory areas of Lahaina and Kula. Results take several days to obtain, and the department must replicate the results several times before the Unsafe Water Advisory can be lifted. The department is working with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, US Environmental Protection Agency, and a Purdue University expert to ensure the water is safe before canceling the Unsafe Water Advisory.

Until further notice, residents in Unsafe Water Advisory areas of Lahaina and Kula should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making and food preparation. Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants possibly having entered the water system.

For potable water, please bring large, sterilized water containers to:

Lahaina: Lahaina Gateway Center, Honokōhau Valley, Behind Lahaina Baseyard, Kahoma Village, Hawaiian Homes/Lahaina Civic Center

Upper Kula: Crater Road, Copp Road, Holy Ghost Church, Rice Park, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store

An interactive map depicting the precise location of the Unsafe Water Advisory is available online

Solar shower bags available for Upcountry residents in Unsafe Water Advisory areas

Solar shower bags are available while supplies last for Upcountry residents affected by an Unsafe Water Advisory issued following recent wildfires.

Upcountry Strong is distributing one solar bag per household member while supplies last at its headquarters located at the Pukalani Terrace Shopping Center. The location is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Details are posted HERE.

The solar shower bags are designed for reuse and can be refilled at County of Maui water tankers located throughout Upcountry. The bags are being provided by the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division.

UNACCOUNTED-FOR INDIVIDUALS

We still need your help identifying individuals reported unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire disaster. The validated list of names is available at mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor. If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or have additional information that may help locate them, please contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at (888) 814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Anyone wishing to report an individual who is still unaccounted for is asked to email [email protected] and provide the following information:

Person reporting: first and last name, contact information and relationship with the unaccounted for individual.

Unaccounted individual: first and last name, age or date of birth, last known location and last known physical address of residence.

Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui in Kāʻanapali. PC: Wendy Osher

For those seeking information regarding those who are unaccounted for, the Family Assistance Center (FAC) is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Ka‘anapali. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you live on a neighbor island or the U.S. Mainland, are the immediate family member of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the FBI Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300 or email [email protected].

DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

The FAC has received reports about Maui community members receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services.” These telephone calls are scams, and anyone receiving them should hang up immediately and report them to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

HAZARDOUS MATERIALS REMOVAL

The US Environmental Protection Agency has been assigned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to survey, remove, and dispose of hazardous material from properties affected by the wildfires in Lahaina, Kula, and Olinda. Hazardous materials could include compressed gas cylinders, pesticides, fertilizers and ammunition, as well as lithium-ion batteries, and in particular solar battery storage on homes. As of Sept. 5, the EPA has nine teams in Lahaina performing assessment and removal of hazardous materials for Phase 1. EPA has completed removal of hazardous material at 300 properties in total.

County officials share re-entry update and launch of Maui Recovers website

MauiRecovers.org. PC: County of Maui

Darryl Oliveira, interim administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency, on Wednesday shared an update on re-entry to Lahaina and announced the county’s new Maui Recovers website. The full update is posted HERE.

Official website, www.MauiRecovers.org, launched Wednesday evening to provide vital information and assistance, including re-entry data, to those affected by the destructive fires that started Aug. 8 on Maui. Upcountry and Lahaina fires have yet to be extinguished.

Phase 1, which began on Aug. 26, involves the Environmental Protection Agency focusing on the removal and collection of household hazardous materials from properties affected by the fires. This includes household hazardous products such as paints, fertilizers, propane tanks, batteries and compressed gas cylinders, as well as lithium-ion batteries and in particular, solar battery storage on homes. The objective is to remove these items to support the return of residents and businesses to the area.

Before transitioning to Phase 2, which involves the Army Corps of Engineers collecting and removing debris, the county’s priority is to facilitate the “Return to Lahaina.” This focus aims to support residents and businesses in returning, visiting their properties for various purposes, including the collection of personal effects, engagement with insurance providers and carriers, settling insurance claims, and conducting personal damage assessments.

LAHAINA HARBOR ACCESS

For the most up-to-date information regarding Lahaina Harbor access, future salvage operations and available resources, please go to the US Coast Guard Homeport, Sector Honolulu website at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/honolulu. The information is under Safety Notifications within the Safety Alerts. Select “Western Maui Wildfires Stakeholder Guide,” dated Aug. 28, 2023.

TRANSPORTATION

Restrictions for late-night vehicular access into West Maui via Honoapiʻilani Highway have been lifted recently. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where no-parking signs are posted. The impact zone remains off limits.

RESOURCE UPDATES:

PC: County of Maui

FOOD DISTRIBUTION / DONATIONS

Food and supplies will be distribution is transitioning from the Lahaina Gateway to Kahana Gateway, 4405 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road. Wednesday was the last day for distribution at the Lahaina Gateway as that center has been cleared for business. Details on when the new Kahana location will open are pending release.

The old Kahului Safeway at 170 E. Kamehameha Ave. is open as a new location to accept donations of non-perishable food, water, and paper supplies only. Donations will be accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those impacted by the fires can also pick up supplies. Donations are no longer being accepted at the former location at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Feed my Sheep mobile food distribution sites are set up at:

150 South Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului: on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In the parking lot next to Living Way Church, at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley: on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kaiser Permanente now has two mobile health vehicles and one first aid station providing care on Maui. See below for locations and hours of operation.

Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle location and hours:

Nāpili Park: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays Providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services OB/GYN services are offered every Friday Pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medications

Royal Lahaina Hotel: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays Providing first aid services Starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medications

Kaiser Permanente’s First Aid Station location and hours: Hyatt Regency in Kāʻanapali, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays Providing first aid and wound care services Pharmacy courier services from the mobile health vehicle are available as needed



MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Many people are experiencing strong emotions, anguish, and deep loss following the devastating Maui Wildfires. Mental health support is available. Visit www.mauinuistrong.info for a comprehensive list of resources for individuals, families and helpers. In addition, the Red Cross Disaster Distress Helpline is available 24/7 for counseling and support: 800-985-5990.

RESOURCE HUB: DONATION & VOLUNTEER INFORMATION

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and locate support. Support information on the Maui Nui Strong site includes resources for Financial Assistance, Government Services, Medical Care, Mental Health Services and more.

CALL CENTER

The State of Hawaiʻi and Maui County have launched the Maui Disaster Support Call Center. The call center can be reached at (808) 727-1550 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and provides a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION BOARDS

Community information board at Kula Lodge. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Information boards are now located at these locations:

Kula Lodge Water Hub – 15200 Haleakalā Hwy., Kula

Nāpili Park – 22 Maiha Street, Nāpili

Nāpili Plaza – 5095 Nāpilihau St., Lahaina

S-Turns Pōhaku Park ‘Ohana – Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokōwai

Times Supermarket Honokowai – 3350 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa – 2605 Kā‘anapali Parkway, Kā‘anapali

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina

Lahaina Gateway Center – 325 Keawe St., Lahaina

Kelawea Mauka 2 – Niheu Street (Lahainaluna Road)

Kelawea Mauka 3 – North Hopoe Place (Lahainaluna Road) Kelawea Mauka Makai Park Hub, near Lahainaluna Road and Lahaina Bypass

Safeway Kihei – 277 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kīhei

SHELTERS

Temporary housing is available at 29 locations around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross. There were 5,867 people housed overnight Tuesday at the locations, which provide a temporary solution to give families and individuals a comfortable and safe place to stay near their community while more permanent housing plans are developed. Residents in hotels receive the same Red Cross services previously provided in shelters, including meals, mental health support, health services, reunification services, spiritual care, financial assistance and casework. As part of the recovery process, Red Cross caseworkers connect one-on-one with people to create recovery plans, navigate complex paperwork and locate help from other agencies.

Residents who are sheltering in hotels will be asked to show proof of prior residency within impacted areas of Maui County by Sept. 15. People who are unable to provide proof of residency, including non-citizens and those who did not have stable housing prior to the disaster, should call 800-733-2767 for help.

Anyone who meets requirements once the Safe Harbor Sheltering program ends can expect to receive lodging support for the next six months to a year. The determination for a continued stay beyond the Safe Harbor end date is based on meeting eligibility criteria, which is a determination of the state and FEMA and not a decision made by the Red Cross.

To register with FEMA for shelter or financial assistance, call 1 (800) 621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, or apply through the FEMA smartphone app. You can also get assistance in person.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

A Disaster Recovery Center operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Community Services Building 205).

A Disaster Recovery Center is now available at the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

An additional FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, located at 91 Pukalani St., Makawao. Services are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

People who do not meet FEMA qualifications will be eligible for hotel emergency lodging through the Red Cross, including non-citizens and those who were homeless prior to the fires. For information, call 1 (800) 733-2767.

COMMUNICATIONS

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has temporarily waived certain eligibility rules to ensure that people receiving federal disaster assistance due to the Maui fires can easily apply for and enroll in Lifeline, a federal program that helps to lower the cost of phone and internet service. More information, including how to enroll, is available at https://www.lifelinesupport.org/.

POSTAL SERVICE

Lahaina Post Office. PC: Bob McIntyre for Maui Now

Vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes. Qualifying residents may request their free PO Boxes at any Maui post office. The latest updates on mail service are available by calling 808-423-6000. Displaced customers who would like to redirect their mail to new addresses should submit US Postal Service Change of Address requests as soon as possible online at bit.ly/3PjWL6u or at their local post office.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Background image: Cammy Clark (8.10.23) Maui Now graphic.

Workers, business owners and self-employed residents of Maui who became unemployed or had reduced work hours due to the wildfires may be eligible for disaster unemployment benefits from Aug. 13, 2023 to Feb. 10, 2024 if unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster. Regular unemployment insurance and disaster unemployment benefits cannot be paid at the same time. The deadline to apply is Sept. 25. To apply go to https://uiclaims.hawaii.gov. Those who are not able to file online can apply toll-free: 833-901-2272; 833-901-2275; 808-762-5751 or 808-762-5752.