Lahaina Strong sign along the roadside in West Maui. PC: US EPA

A month after devastating wildfires swept through Maui, more than $60 million in federal assistance has been approved for more than 5,000 households. There were 6,880 people housed at 32 locations around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross. The EPA has completed removal of hazardous material at 431 properties in total.

REENTRY UPDATE / MAUI RECOVERS

Re-entry to Impacted Areas. Interactive map is available online at https://www.mauirecovers.org/recovery/reentry

An official County of Maui website, www.MauiRecovers.org, is providing vital information and assistance, including re-entry data, to those affected by the fires. The site includes:

Re-entry Information : Guidance on safe re-entry to affected areas, outlining essential safety measures for those returning to their properties.

: Guidance on safe re-entry to affected areas, outlining essential safety measures for those returning to their properties. Water and Wastewater Updates : Regular updates on the status of water and wastewater services in impacted areas.

: Regular updates on the status of water and wastewater services in impacted areas. Maps and Data : Interactive maps and data resources to facilitate navigation of impacted areas during the recovery process.

: Interactive maps and data resources to facilitate navigation of impacted areas during the recovery process. Fire Debris Removal : Updates on the removal of hazardous materials from areas affected by the fires.

: Updates on the removal of hazardous materials from areas affected by the fires. Financial and Housing Assistance : Detailed information on available financial and housing assistance programs to support recovery.

: Detailed information on available financial and housing assistance programs to support recovery. Frequently Asked Questions: Answers to common questions related to the recovery efforts.

FIRE UPDATE

Olinda fire : 90% contained. Estimated 1,081 acres.

: 90% contained. Estimated 1,081 acres. Kula fire : 95% contained. Estimated 202 acres.

: 95% contained. Estimated 202 acres. Lahaina fire: 100% contained. Estimated 2,170 acres.

The Maui Fire Department advises the public that extinguishing the Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires.

FATALITY AND SEARCH UPDATE

The Maui Police Department released the name of two more victims from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire. Police on Sunday confirmed the identity of: Floyd St Clair, 75, and Leticia Constantino, 56, both of Lahaina. There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 57 individuals now identified publicly following notification of next of kin. The police said that five other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified. The latest update is posted HERE.

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS

At this time, there is no list allowing residents to return to the disaster area in Lahaina. There will be a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents. Currently, the disaster area is restricted to authorized personnel only. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals with debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wire, and other objects. Unstable structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse, causing injury. For those who can return to their properties, county officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). More recommendations regarding PPE are available here.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY

Unsafe water map via County of Maui / Department of Water Supply.

Unsafe water advisories remain in effect for parts of Lahaina and Kula.

For impacted residents Upcountry, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply has completed two rounds of water testing with no results in those rounds exceeding applicable state or federal safe drinking water standards in areas of Kula. However, the Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect pending the results of additional testing now underway. This third round of testing must be completed and the water verified to be safe before the Unsafe Water Advisory may be amended for Kula water customers, in accordance with a process the Department of Water Supply developed with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The latest testing included water samples taken from inside numerous fire hydrants. Results showed the presence of lead attributed to water in those fire hydrants. Water pressure within the distribution system prevents the lead from migrating back into the system or reaching customersʻ homes and businesses. In an abundance of caution, the Department of Water Supply is flushing the fire hydrants to remove the contaminant and is conducting an additional round of testing to verify that the distribution system is free of lead and the water is safe to drink.

Pending receipt of these final results, the Department of Water Supply will examine the Unsafe Water Advisory and provide additional guidance on what affected communities may safely return to consuming their county water. Until the Unsafe Water Advisory is amended or canceled, affected Kula water customers are reminded to continue drinking only bottled water or using sterilized containers to fill water from county water tankers for consumption and hygiene needs.

An interactive map depicting the precise location of the Unsafe Water Advisory is available at bit.ly/mauiwateradvisory.

Until further notice, residents in Unsafe Water Advisory areas of Lahaina and Kula should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making, and food preparation. Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants possibly having entered the water system.

For safe, potable water, please bring large, sterilized water containers to:

Lahaina : Lahaina Gateway Center, Honokohau Valley, Behind Lahaina Baseyard, Kahoma Village, Hawaiian Homes/Lahaina Civic Center

: Lahaina Gateway Center, Honokohau Valley, Behind Lahaina Baseyard, Kahoma Village, Hawaiian Homes/Lahaina Civic Center Upper Kula: Crater Road, Copp Road, Holy Ghost Church, Rice Park, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Store

UNACCOUNTED-FOR INDIVIDUALS

The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation say the number of individuals who are unaccounted for has dropped to 66 as of Sept. 8. In addition, 80 names of possible unaccounted for are not included on the list because each of those reports are still being vetted for credibility. The new list of 66 individuals is down from the 385 names released on Sept. 1, and the 388 names released on Aug. 24. Prior to that, there were more than 3,200 names compiled from various lists.

If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or have additional information that may help locate them, please contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Anyone wishing to report an individual who is still unaccounted for is asked to email [email protected] and provide the following information:

Person reporting: first and last name, contact information and relationship with the unaccounted for individual.

Unaccounted individual: first and last name, age or date of birth, last known location and last known physical address of residence.

For those seeking information regarding those who are unaccounted for, Family Assistance Center (FAC) services are available at is located at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Lahaina Civic Center.

If you live on a neighbor island or the U.S. Mainland, are the immediate family member of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the FBI Honolulu Division at (808) 566-4300 or email [email protected].

DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

The FAC has received reports about Maui community members receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services.” These telephone calls are scams, and anyone receiving them should hang up immediately and report them to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

HAZARDOUS MATERIALS REMOVAL

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency crews are working to remove hazardous material from the Lahaina fire burned area. The white X means the item has been evaluated and does not contain a hazardous material. PC: Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources (8.31.23)

The US Environmental Protection Agency has been assigned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to survey, remove, and dispose of hazardous material from properties affected by the wildfires in Lahaina, Kula, and Olinda. Hazardous materials could include compressed gas cylinders, pesticides, fertilizers and ammunition, as well as lithium-ion batteries, and in particular solar battery storage on homes. As of Sept. 10, the EPA has nine teams in Lahaina performing assessment and removal of hazardous materials for Phase 1. EPA has completed work in Kula and has completed removal of hazardous material at 431 properties in total.

LAHAINA HARBOR ACCESS

The Lahaina Small Boat Harbor suffered damage during the Aug. 8 fire. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (8.15.23)

Waterway access to the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor remains off limits until a full assessment of damage from the Aug. 8 wildfire is complete. Crews continue efforts to remove sunken vessels and debris, which pose hazards to safety and navigation. Prior to the fire, there were 99 moorings at the harbor, in addition to the ferry pier. The $15 million pier just opened earlier this year. State officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources say the pier appears to be relatively unscathed but is not expected to open during salvage operations or in the rebuilding phase. More information HERE.

TRANSPORTATION

Restrictions for late-night vehicular access into West Maui via Honoapiʻilani Highway have been lifted. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where no-parking signs are posted. The impact zone remains off limits.

RESOURCE UPDATES:

FOOD DISTRIBUTION / DONATIONS

West side food and supply distribution center. PC: County of Maui

Food and supplies will be distributed to West Maui residents at a new location at Kahana Gateway

Shopping Center, 4405 Honoapiʻilani Highway, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-up meals are available at lunch and dinner. Feed My Sheep holds a drive-thru distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. The Lahaina Gateway distribution location has closed.

Walk-up meals are available in Kahului at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College at lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.and at dinner from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The old Kahului Safeway at 170 E. Kamehameha Ave. is open as a new location to accept donations of non-perishable food, water, and paper supplies only. Donations will be accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those impacted by the fires can also pick up supplies. Donations are no longer being accepted at the former location at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Feed my Sheep mobile food distribution sites are set up at:

150 South Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului: on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In the parking lot next to Living Way Church, at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley: on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SHELTERS

American Red Cross Volunteer Diane Haman gives Maile Ramos a hot meal at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort lobby. PC: Scott Dalton / American Red Cross

The state of Hawaiʻi, FEMA, and Red Cross have jointly announced that Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. is the deadline for fire survivors to register for emergency lodging and be entered into the program. Eligible households who have not yet contacted the Red Cross and still need a safe place to stay can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767)

Temporary housing is available at 32 locations around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross. There were 6,880 people housed at the locations at last report, which provide a temporary solution to give families and individuals a comfortable and safe place to stay near their .community while more permanent housing plans are developed. Residents in hotels receive the same Red Cross services previously provided in shelters, including meals, mental health support, health services, reunification services, spiritual care, financial assistance and casework. As part of the recovery process, Red Cross caseworkers connect one-on-one with people to create recovery plans, navigate complex paperwork and locate help from other agencies.

Residents who are sheltering in hotels will be asked to show proof of identity and prior residency within impacted areas of Maui County by Sept. 15. People who are unable to provide proof of residency, including non-citizens and those who did not have stable housing prior to the disaster, should call 800-733-2767 for help.

Anyone who meets requirements once the Safe Harbor Sheltering program ends can expect to receive lodging support for the next six months to a year. The determination for a continued stay beyond the Safe Harbor end date is based on meeting eligibility criteria, which is a determination of the state and FEMA and not a decision made by the Red Cross.

To register with FEMA for shelter or financial assistance, call 1 800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, or apply through the FEMA smartphone app. You can also get assistance in person.

Small Business Administration assists wildfire survivors at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Lameen Witter / FEMA (8.16.23)

Disaster Recovery Centers operate daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three locations:

University of Hawai‘i Maui College , 310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Community Services 205

, 310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Community Services 205 Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium , 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway

, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, located at 91 Pukalani St.

People who do not meet FEMA qualifications will be eligible for hotel emergency lodging through the Red Cross, including non-citizens and those who were homeless prior to the fires. For information, call 1 (800) 733-2767.

COMMUNICATIONS

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has temporarily waived certain eligibility rules to ensure that people receiving federal disaster assistance due to the Maui fires can easily apply for and enroll in Lifeline, a federal program that helps to lower the cost of phone and internet service. More information, including how to enroll, is available at https://www.lifelinesupport.org/.

POSTAL SERVICE

Vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes. Qualifying residents may request their free PO Boxes at any Maui post office. Updates are available by calling (808) 423-6000. Displaced customers who would like to redirect their mail to new addresses can submit US Postal Service Change of Address requests online at bit.ly/3PjWL6u or at their local post office.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Background image: Cammy Clark (8.10.23) Maui Now graphic.

Workers, business owners, and self-employed residents of Maui who became unemployed or had reduced work hours due to the wildfires may be eligible for disaster unemployment benefits from Aug. 13, 2023, to Feb. 10, 2024, if unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster. Regular unemployment insurance and disaster unemployment benefits cannot be paid at the same time. The deadline to apply is Sept. 25. To apply, go to https://uiclaims.hawaii.gov. Those who are not able to file online can apply toll-free: 833-901-2272; 833-901-2275; 808-762-5751 or 808-762-5752.

MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Many people are experiencing strong emotions, anguish, and deep loss following the devastating Maui fires. Mental health support is available. Visit www.mauinuistrong.info for a comprehensive list of resources for individuals, families and helpers. In addition, the Red Cross Disaster Distress Helpline is available 24/7 for counseling and support: 800-985-5990.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION BOARDS

Community information board at Kula Lodge. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Information boards are now located at these locations:

Kula Lodge Water Hub – 15200 Haleakalā Hwy., Kula

Nāpili Park – 22 Maiha Street, Nāpili

Nāpili Plaza – 5095 Nāpilihau St., Lahaina

S-Turns Pōhaku Park ‘Ohana – Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokōwai

Times Supermarket Honokowai – 3350 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa – 2605 Kā‘anapali Parkway, Kā‘anapali

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina

Lahaina Gateway Center – 325 Keawe St., Lahaina

Kelawea Mauka 2 – Niheu Street (Lahainaluna Road)

Kelawea Mauka 3 – North Hopoe Place (Lahainaluna Road) Kelawea Mauka Makai Park Hub, near Lahainaluna Road and Lahaina Bypass

Safeway Kihei – 277 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kīhei

RESOURCE HUB: DONATION & VOLUNTEER INFORMATION

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and locate support. Support information on the Maui Nui Strong site includes resources for Financial Assistance, Government Services, Medical Care, Mental Health Services and more.

CALL CENTER

The State of Hawaiʻi and Maui County have launched the Maui Disaster Support Call Center. The call center can be reached at 808-727-1550 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and provides a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.