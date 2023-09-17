County of Maui Department of Agriculture to host outreach event Tuesday

The County of Maui Department of Agriculture is hosting an outreach event for agricultural producers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

The event is focused on providing agency resources for our farming and ranching communities for disaster relief and for sustaining their business, as well as an opportunity for networking with each other.

The Maui County Agriculture Resource Directory will be distributed.